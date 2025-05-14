Lead BIM coordination in major industrial projects
2025-05-14
Our client in the process industry is now looking for a talented BIM Coordinator to lead digital coordination in complex projects. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring quality and collaboration throughout the design and construction phases. This is a perfect opportunity for someone looking to grow and develop at a company that is at the forefront of the industry. If you feel this is the right role for you, we encourage you to apply!
For our client, we are seeking a BIM Coordinator. Our client is an innovative company dedicated to decarbonizing heavy industry. They are pioneers in producing green hydrogen and green steel, starting in Boden, Sweden. Their mission is to revolutionize the industry by replacing coal with renewable energy sources, significantly reducing carbon emissions. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a company that is setting new standards in sustainability and industrial innovation.
As a BIM Coordinator, you will be responsible for implementing BIM tools and processes in large industrial projects. You will work closely with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure models are developed and coordinated according to ISO 19650 and project-specific requirements.
You are offered
• Innovative Work Environment: Be part of a company that is leading the way in sustainable industrial practices.
• Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and career development in a cutting-edge industry.
• Collaborative Culture: Work in a supportive and inclusive environment that values teamwork and innovation.
Work tasks
• Coordinate BIM models across various disciplines
• Perform clash detection in Navisworks Manage
• Review and validate models in Revit, AutoCAD, Plant 3D, E3D, S3D, and ACC
• Participate in coordination meetings and create visual aids
• Collaborate with BIM leads and designers
• Maintain the Common Data Environment (CDE)
• Education: Post-secondary education in architecture, construction, or BIM technology is meritorious
• Experience in BIM coordination
• Proficiency in Navisworks Manage, Revit, AutoCAD, Aveva E3D, Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC)
• Ability to coordinate models in multidisciplinary project environments
• Strong communication and analytical skills
• Interest in working according to BIM standards (e.g., ISO 19650)
It is meritorious if you have
• Desirable knowledge in Tekla Structures, Civil 3D, Dynamo, Python
• Certification: Autodesk Certified Professional or equivalent
