Lead Application Expert
2024-05-02
Company Description
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
Job Description
Currently, we are looking for a Lead Application Expert to join our Smart Store Solution team, which is responsible for providing technical capabilities to enable business benefits within store customer support, customer fulfilment in store and store stock management. This we do by integrating 3rd party products with internal products and systems and own developments.
We are seeking a highly competent technical professional with expertise in various areas, from device end-user applications to store and cloud infrastructure. The ideal candidate should have a comprehensive understanding of H&M's tech landscape and be responsible for ensuring the continuous development of products from end to end in line with H&M's target architecture. This includes ensuring vendor products meet H&M's requirements for secure and stable operations and integrations with other products.
The successful candidate will not only be a technical expert but also a senior leader, capable of coaching all technical team members towards shared goals and leading all technical discussions both internally and with our suppliers. We are seeking broad technical knowledge and ability to manage solutions from end-user perspective to the infrastructure side in store and in cloud.
This role offers a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth, as the person must have a driven personality and be able to get things done. Furthermore, they need to understand the needs of end-users to effectively communicate with stakeholders, from business professionals to developers.
Responsibilities will include:
Leading and managing development initiatives, ensuring on-time delivery and quality standards
Ensuring continuous development of the E2E product aligning with H&M's target architecture, including managing the vendor solutions are meeting the requirements for secure and stable operations and integrations with other products
Driving technical initiatives that improve our engineering practices
Mentoring and coaching engineering team members, promoting their professional growth
Collaborating with stakeholders to understand requirements and provide technical insights
Representing the engineering team in cross-area meetings
Participating in the recruitment and onboarding process to build a strong engineering team
Qualifications
Required skills:
Strong understanding of database technologies, including SQL and NoSQL databases
Prior experience in leading technical initiatives, including overseeing development activities and managing 3rd party solutions
Ability to drive innovation and improvements in engineering practices within the team and organization
Good knowledge of IT architecture and integration concepts
Vast experience in work with Azure Cloud
Expertise in version control systems, such as Git, and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines
Solid understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies, with experience in leading Agile teams
Preferred skills:
Strong communication skills
Additional information
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Sounds interesting?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist - marta.wieczorek@hm.com
