Lead Animator
2024-03-07
Company Description
Ubisoft's 20,000 team members, working across more than 30 countries around the world, are bound by a common mission to enrich players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Their commitment and talent have brought to life many acclaimed franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, and many more to come. Ubisoft is an equal opportunity employer that believes diverse backgrounds and perspectives are key to creating worlds where both players and teams can thrive and express themselves. If you are excited about solving game-changing challenges, cutting edge technologies and pushing the boundaries of entertainment, we invite you to join our journey and help us create the unknown.
Job Description
Are you excited about making a mark on a whole new game IP? Do you have the competency to lead and build a team of talented gameplay animators and guide them in creating and implementing fantastic animations of all kinds? If you answered yes, then you don't want to miss this chance!
We are looking for a solutions-oriented Lead Animator to join us to play a significant role in shaping the team and animation style for our new game IP. Leveraging Ubisoft Scalar, the game will have access to virtually unlimited amounts of computing power, creating gameplay never seen before.
What you will be doing:
Define style together with our Realization Director and lead our development and implementation of gameplay animations.
Build an animation team based on project needs and budget.
Define, manage and follow-up on animation goals through the life of the project.
Nurture positive culture based on constructive feedback, mentoring and coaching.
Collaborate with Production to prioritize, coordinate and ensure timely delivery of tasks.
Create and maintain an engaging animation culture within the team.
Build and maintain animation pipelines and other internal workflows.
Collaborate with other Leads, Directors and cross-functional teams.
Qualifications
We are striving toward increased diversity and want you to grow with us on this journey. So please don't shy away even if you don't tick all the boxes below. We are offering you larger questions to answer and new areas to investigate. Here you will be presented with an environment where you feel you can be heard and enthusiastic about your job and the industry at large.
We would love if you:
Are a solutions-oriented individual with experience setting up animation teams from the ground up.
Understand what animation needs that might be required throughout the full game development cycle.
Loves gameplay animation and can facilitate meetings and discussions on the topic with any game dev craft.
Have long experience with DCC tools, motion capture and implementation of animation into game engines.
Know how to guide animators, ensuring quality and that style is aligning with overall direction.
This is a rare and exciting opportunity to join a leading organization in developing fantastical game worlds. You will be part of a passionate and collaborative team and receive market-based compensation while having the opportunity to grow and develop your skills and career. If you are ready to take this on, send us your CV and tell us how you are a perfect fit for the role.
Additional Information
Apply to make it yours
Making good games takes effort, making great games takes a different type of thinking and is the key to unlocking our collective potential. We also want to ensure our developers reflect our players, so even if you don't tick all the boxes above but you have a willingness to learn, we're eager to hear how you can contribute. We're located at Fenix Stockholm, a re-imagined modern office block in the inner city district of Hagastaden.
