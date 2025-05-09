LCA Specialist
2025-05-09
At Bim.com, we connect the people who build with the products they build with. Are you ready to join this exciting journey as our newest LCA Specialist?
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our customers and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 160 employees. Within the LCA team, we enjoy modelling data and converting calculations into actual results for our clients and are looking forward to meeting and growing together with you! As our new LCA Specialist you will lead and participate in a wide range of assignments both independently and in a team.
You will become an important part of our offering and delivery from day one, where you will manage the full process from guiding our customers requests, preparing quotes and finally delivering on the project. Our assignments are performed in close dialogue with our clients.
As our new LCA Specialist, you will...
Run independent LCA and EPD assignments with direct customer contact.
Manage the full process from guiding our customer requests, preparing quotes and finally delivering on the project.
Work closely with the rest of the LCA team as well as other teams in the organisation.
We believe that you ...
Business oriented specialist, with interest in building long term customer relation and big commercial drive.
Completed studies in natural sciences, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, technical/product engineering, or similar fields
Excellent project management skills
Strong communication skills to successfully engage with internal and external stakeholders.
Passion for the area of sustainability plus basic knowledge about circular economy and sustainable product design, is preferred.
Fluent in English (speaking and writing).
Extra awesome (or for you to learn)
Experience with the software Gabi (Sphera) that we use today, or SimaPro as well as knowledge of database concepts (GaBi, Ecoinvent).
Experience or background from the building industry and/or knowledge of related production processes, supply chain and product know-how.
More about Bim.com
The industry is on a journey to build better. To succeed, the people who build need better information about the products they use. And better access to it. Bim.com is the central source of product information for the construction industry and the engine behind an ecosystem of software, tools, and services that enable the information to be used at all different stages of a construction project. By doing so, Bim.com enables those who build to make informed decisions, work smarter, and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the construction project.
Building better starts with us too, a dedicated group of people collecting all this data from the manufacturers and creating the platforms under the Bim.com umbrella for distributing it. These are currently: BIMobject - the industry's global, open library of BIM files. Prodikt - the building project tool with integrated sustainability data. The Design App - automating climate calculations in building design. And lastly, supporting distributors and partners with data directly from Bim.com. On top of that, for the manufacturer we offer EandoX, LCA and BIM services - for creating product information, and making it ready for the market.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and offers a hybrid work model. We love the mix between meeting at the office, and having the possibility to explore what works best for you.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are - we are always learning, experimenting, and growing. We invest in our employees' development and believe in giving everyone a voice in shaping our company's future. Our core values - Raise it, Do it, Together - guide everything we do.
We're committed to a diverse, inclusive workplace where different experiences and perspectives drive innovation. Join us in transforming the industry!
We can't wait to meet you!
