2025-08-06
Are you an engineer with a passion for strategy and a flair for marketing? Do you see the bigger picture and want to bridge the gap between technology and business? If you're ready to combine your technical expertise with marketing prowess, our Commercial Excellence team at Perstorp is seeking a Launch Manager to build to successfully launch new products and services to a global market!
This is who we are
You will be part of our Commercial Excellence team within Perstorp, a front-runner in sustainable chemicals, committed to delivering solutions that empower industries to thrive. With a global presence and a focus on excellence, we are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge chemical products that drive progress and make a positive impact on the world.
Perstorp is a leading specialty chemicals provider with a 142 years of heritage. Year 2022 Perstorp was acquired by PCG, the leading integrated chemicals producer in Malaysia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia with a number of world-class production sites in Malaysia, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Main drivers for the acquisition were Perstorp's recognized position within Sustainability as well as Technology in the specialty chemicals markets.
We are very proud of this recognition and are now in a position where we can add more value through portfolio expansions by leveraging the extended capabilities provided by our new owner.
About the job
You'll find Perstorp's products everywhere, from your mobile phone to the local dairy farm, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development leading high-growth niches such as powder and UV-cured coatings, plasticizers, synthetic lubricants, grain preservation and animal gut health.
To further building for growth, we are now looking for a Launch Manager who will take responsibility for how we successfully take new products and solutions to the market. As the product offering will be targeting a wide range of end-markets, the Launch Manager will be encouraged to evaluate the market, develop value propositions and go-to-market plans to reach multiple stakeholders throughout the value chain in various industries.
Perstorp is a warm and friendly company where you will have many skilled coworkers around you. As a "Perstorper" you will experience a welcoming atmosphere and the opportunity to engage with colleagues all around the globe. Since we are a relatively small company you will truly have the opportunity, and is expected, to influence and your efforts will be recognized. If you have the right attitude and capacity there will be opportunities for you to advance your career within the company.
What you will do
A key responsibility is to drive and coordinate the last phase of the New Product Introduction (NPI) process - launching new/improved products and solutions. Here you ensure cross functional alignment & communication, tracking toward launch milestones, analyzing risks and dependencies, and overall readiness for product launches with our strategic segments. You will collaborate with R&D, Sales, Marketing Communications and Business development in order to develop a winning Go-to-market plan for new products or services. To implement and execute on the marketing plan, you are supported by a project manager from Marketing Communications. You are responsible for following up and analyzing the results to improve future launches.
Your daily work will also include supporting the VP Marketing & Business Excellence with Product Lifecycle Management, Systems Management and routine tasks, including:
Gather, analyze and present market/customer insights
Support with developing internal/agency briefs with clear core objectives
Support the development of marketing processes - and internal training material
Support with price analysis and price benchmarking
Who are you?
Have a technical education (e.g. B.Sc. or M.Sc., preferably in Chemistry)
3+ yrs relevant experience in Product Marketing, Product Management, sales or similar
Experience in Salesforce is desirable but not necessary
Genuine technical and commercial interest and ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical audiences
As person you see yourself as ambitious and would enjoy navigating in a high phased global environment. You are a skilled communicator with excellent presentation and writing skills. You enjoy being empowered and can manage your projects and assignments without close supervision.
Other information
This position is based at our headquarter in Malmö, Sweden. As this is a role with global responsibility, travelling a few times per year can be expected.
Please send us your application no later than 25th of August.
If you would like to get in touch with a union representative, please contact Per Igglund (Akademikerna) per.igglund@perstorp.com
, Rickard Martinsson (Unionen) rickard.martinsson@perstorp.com
, or Rebecka Lundell (IF Metall) rebecka.lundell@perstorp.com
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,430 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Sales in 2021 amounted to 13.5 billion SEK.
