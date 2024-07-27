Launch Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-07-27
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a launch engineer. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Own and lead commissioning activities including cold and hot commissioning on site
Completion of SAT, OPL closure and support handover to manufacturing * Implementation of retro-fits
Approve documents delated to as-built, including PFMEA
Provide feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, technical specifications and CE standards are met
Develop and issue DOEs and schedule process and equipment trials at supplier and NV manufacturing
Lead the definition and release of standards and training for manufacturing processes
HAZOP completion
Train and guide new process engineers and support functions
Translate lessons learned during commissioning and production ramp up into design upgrades for expansion
Required education/experience
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within equipment and process design and engineering related fields
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
Experience from building and scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong problem-solving background
Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools
Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning
Specific skills & personal success factors:
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Extremely detail oriented
Highly organized and result-driven * Has a "can-do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Passionate & purpose-driven
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
Excellent English written and oral skills
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile. Full time employment, fixed salary. Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8814224