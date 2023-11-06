Last-Mile Courier - Borlänge

Tranda Transport AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Falun
2023-11-06


We are seeking for Last-Mile Couriers for deliveries around the Borlänge area.
Work hours: Monday-Friday 16:00-23:00 (not fixed, depends on route).
Criteria for applicants:
Drivers license B - MANUAL
Very good Swedish OR English
Good location and problem-solving skills.
Reliable, driven & with a positive attitude
Available immediately
Must be able to get to and from the terminal on their own.

We will provide you with everything you need to succeed in this work.
We offer education before starting on your own.
Please send your CV to work@tranda.se and mark the application with "Borlänge".
Please remember, if you forget to add the city, we will not be able to answer you.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06
E-post: work@tranda.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Borlänge".

Arbetsgivare
Tranda Transport AB (org.nr 556697-7780), http://www.tranda.se
781 68  BORLÄNGE

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8243859

