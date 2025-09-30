Lash stylist
2025-09-30
We are looking for a skilled and customer-oriented Lash Stylist to join our salon in central Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
Perform eyelash extensions (classic, volume, hybrid).
Perform lash lift and brow lift (preferred but not required).
Contribute to creating a pleasant and professional salon environment.
Provide clients with the best possible service and results.
We offer:
A salon with strong customer flow located at Odenplan.
Part-time or full-time employment, depending on agreement.
Great opportunities for professional development and long-term collaboration.
Requirements:
Experience in eyelash extensions.
Detail-oriented, responsible, and service-minded.
Ability to work independently.
Merits:
Knowledge of lash lift and brow lift.
Previous salon experience.
Application:
Please send your CV and, if possible, photos of your work or a link to your Instagram to: linndq.bt@gmail.com
We review applications on an ongoing basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: linndt.bt@gmail.com
Arbetsgivare: LQ Beauty & Trading AB
Hälsingegatan 12
113 23 STOCKHOLM
Arbetsplats
