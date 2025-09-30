Lash stylist

LQ Beauty & Trading AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm
2025-09-30


Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos LQ Beauty & Trading AB i Stockholm

We are looking for a skilled and customer-oriented Lash Stylist to join our salon in central Stockholm.

Responsibilities:

Perform eyelash extensions (classic, volume, hybrid).
Perform lash lift and brow lift (preferred but not required).
Contribute to creating a pleasant and professional salon environment.
Provide clients with the best possible service and results.

We offer:

A salon with strong customer flow located at Odenplan.
Part-time or full-time employment, depending on agreement.
Great opportunities for professional development and long-term collaboration.

Requirements:

Experience in eyelash extensions.
Detail-oriented, responsible, and service-minded.
Ability to work independently.

Merits:

Knowledge of lash lift and brow lift.
Previous salon experience.

Application:
Please send your CV and, if possible, photos of your work or a link to your Instagram to: linndq.bt@gmail.com

We review applications on an ongoing basis.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: linndt.bt@gmail.com

Arbetsgivare
LQ Beauty & Trading AB (org.nr 559275-4625)
Hälsingegatan 12 (visa karta)
113 23  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
4ever Young Beauty

Jobbnummer
9532238

Prenumerera på jobb från LQ Beauty & Trading AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos LQ Beauty & Trading AB: