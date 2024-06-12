Lagerarbetare
2024-06-12
About this company
YunExpress is one of the world's leading logistics providers, delivering seamless solutions to the global cross-border e-commerce sector. In 2020, the European headquarters of YunExpress was established in the Netherlands, which works in close partnership with local operations in over 30 European countries, with subsidiaries running in 21 of them.
Beginning operations in Sweden in 2020, YunExpress Nordic offers quality-assured logistics services to, from and throughout the Nordic region. We take complete responsibility for our clients, from order to final delivery with the technology platforms.
About this role
YunExpress Nordic is now looking for two experienced warehouse worker for the office in Malmö. The daily work is primarily about working with order picking both with and without forklift, material filling, unloading and loading trucks. Truck driving and data work in the pyramid computer system occur daily.
Your main duties consist of:
Skill required-has a forklift license
Skill required-have a B driving license
Computer skills are meritorious
Good oral and written proficiency in English
Industry experience of working in warehouse and order management
Experienced cultural diversity in the workplace
About you
We want you to be responsible, goal-oriented, flexible, positive and have a good ability to cooperate. It is important that you are stress-resistant and can work both efficiently and strategically. We attach the greatest importance to your personality and willingness to develop and learn new things!
We look forward to your application, we do not accept applications via e-mail! We will be interviewing candidates for this position on an ongoing basis and please send in your CV today!
