I am searching for a analytical chemist who is looking for a job as a Laboratory Engineer!
We have a customer within med-tech indusry in Lund, who is searching for a consultant that will join the team for 1 year.
About the position
As an analytical chemist, you will be a part of the water technologies and systems team; it's an R&D team that resides in the Renal care business unit. Within the team we manage both existing water systems on the field as well as development of new therapy systems. It is a diverse team with different backgrounds and expertise's such as chemical engineers, system engineers, SW engineers, and manufacturing engineers. The team currently consists of 10 full time employees. 5 consultants, an intern and one master thesis worker.
Responsibilities
The position involves working with cross-functional product development partners across the development sites all over the world. As an analytical chemist in our lab you will be involved in projects ranging from early-stage feasibility studies to formal verification studies. Work mainly includes laboratory work, test, plan and report writing. The candidate shall be able to work independently, take responsibility, deliver results with self-confidence and drive tasks/studies to goal.
Activities:
• Define chemical tests and evaluation strategies for R&D projects
• Method/test development and validation
• Instrument manager
• Writing analysis protocols and quality reports
• Perform testing in lab, available methods in the lab include HPLC, GC-MS, ICP-MS, pH, conductivity, as well as operating test rigs for chlorine and TOC.
Your profile
• Bachelor or master's degree in analytical chemistry
• Experience from working in an analytical chemistry lab
• Experience from medical device and/or drug development is an advantage
• English spoken and written
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment at our customer in Lund for 1 year. During the assignment you will be hired by us at QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles.
