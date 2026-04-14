Laboratory Analyst
Kemira Kemi AB / Kemistjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Helsingborg
2026-04-14
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
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, Karlstad
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Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemistry for water intensive industries. For more than 100 years, our chemistry has advanced human progress and quality of life. We call it chemistry with a purpose, better every day. At Kemira, we foster a collaborative and inclusive work culture that empowers our employees to thrive and make a difference. Learn more about Kemira at www.kemira.com/careers
Kemira is strengthening its Analysis Services team and is now hiring two Laboratory Analysts for our ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in Helsingborg. The laboratory primarily performs inorganic analyses for Kemira's production units as well as for external customers.
You will work in a newly built, well-equipped laboratory and contribute to high-quality analytical support for Kemira's products and processes. We are working with sampling, sample preparation, wet chemistry and instrumental analysis including XRF, XRD, ICP-OES, ICP-MS/MS, TOC/TN, IC, and GC-FID.
In this role you will be responsible for:
Laboratory Analyst - Role 1 responsible for Sample Preparation
You will take primary responsibility for performing and developing sample preparation, including:
Perform and develop sample preparation methods
Grinding, homogenization, and sample splitting
Continuous improvement of preparation techniques
Routine analytical work following established methods
Laboratory Analyst - Role 2 responsible for Wet Chemistry
You will primarily be responsibility for performing wet chemical analysis and assist in the development of the methods.
Perform and develop sample preparation methods
Perform wet chemical analyses (titration, photometry, gravimetry)
Common Responsibilities for both roles:
Perform routine analytical work in accordance with validated methods
Ensure compliance with ISO 17025 quality and accreditation requirements
Participate in continuous improvement initiatives and quality groups
Contribute to modernization and optimization of analytical methods
Support structured quality work and documentation
On-Call Duty
The positions include occasional on-call duty, as Kemira's processes may require analytical support outside normal working hours. Estimated 5-6 times per year.
What you'll bring to the team:
A proactive, development-oriented mindset
Post-secondary education in natural sciences or relevant laboratory experience
Experience from laboratory work is preferred
Preferably knowledge of inorganic and analytical chemistry
Proficiency in Swedish and English, written and spoken, is mandatory
Experience with quality systems (ISO 9001 and/or ISO 17025) is an advantage
What you can expect from us:
A varied role in a professional laboratory environment
Opportunities to influence your work and develop professionally
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits
Flexibility supporting work-life balance
A collaborative and skilled team working toward shared goals
Additional Information
Kemira conducts background checks prior to employment. As Kemira applies zero tolerance regarding substance influence during working hours, alcohol and drug testing prior to employment is mandatory, and random testing may occur during employment. A probationary period may apply.
Ready to create better every day? Join Kemira!
For more information, please contact Laboratory Manager Mikael Larsson, phone: +46 42 171 239.
You may also contact the Union representatives:
Ledarna - Patrik Eriksson, +46 42 171 660
Akademikerna - Christoffer Ödman, +46 42 171 186
Unionen - Ingvar Günther, +46 42 171 697
IF Metall - Kenth Hultin, +46 42 171 111
Please apply with your application and CV no later than 28 April 2026 at kemira.com/careers. Please note that the recruitment process may progress while the application period is still open, so please send your application as soon as possible.
To ensure a smooth recruitment process, we kindly ask candidates to submit their applications via our recruitment system at kemira.com/careers. Applications sent by email cannot be considered.
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemistry for water-intensive industries. We operate globally and serve a wide range of customers including municipal and industrial water treatment companies and the fiber industry. Our solutions and services help secure clean water for millions of people every day and support our customers in advancing circularity and responsible resource use throughout their value chains. In 2025, Kemira reported annual revenue of EUR 2.8 billion with a global team of 4,911 colleagues. Kemira is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.kemira.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kemira Kemi AB
(org.nr 556085-6287)
Industrigatan 70 (visa karta
)
251 09 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Kemira Kemi AB Jobbnummer
9852140