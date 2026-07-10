Labor Standards Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Labor Standards Expert, you own and develop the store labour standards model, defining how much time store tasks should take to enable accurate, fair and data‐driven labour planning. You ensure time standards reflect real store operations across all store types, sizes and formats and remain robust as operating models evolve.
You will:
Own and maintain the end‐to‐end store labour standards model, ensuring every task has a clear, validated and documented time value
Define and continuously improve methodologies, calculation logic and rules behind labour standards
Lead time studies, work measurements and productivity assessments across front of house, back of house and omnichannel tasks
Ensure labour standards are updated to reflect new processes, operating model changes and omnichannel flows
Establish and maintain a structured cadence for reviewing and updating task times, including annual refreshes and defined change triggers
Act as a subject matter expert on labour standards and work measurement, supporting both technical and non‐technical stakeholders
WHO YOU WILL WORK WITH
You will work closely with Operations Development, Tech and Product teams, as well as global teams and Sales Markets. In this role, you partner cross‐functionally to ensure labour standards are accurate, trusted and consistently applied across the organisation.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a structured and analytical expert with a strong eye for detail and a deep interest in how work is measured, standardised and improved in retail operations.
We are looking for people with:
Experience in work measurement, labour standards, workforce management or labour modelling
Solid understanding of retail operations, process analysis or labour optimisation
Experience working with workforce management or scheduling systems
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret productivity and time‐study data
High attention to accuracy, methodological rigour and documentation quality
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Programme – HIP. Learn more about the programme here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9999566