Kock - Dalasmaker AB - Optikerjobb i Orsa

Dalasmaker AB / Optikerjobb / Orsa2021-06-29Welcome to Dalasmaker AB.We like to work with happy positive people who see opportunities and if you also have experience or education, that is a plus.You have a guest focus, a sense of service and like to collaborate. You are naturally happy and see opportunities and tasks you solve with a smile on your face. You have your sense of order with you and team play is a sport for you. Of course you work both days, evenings and weekends.We offer a job in a company that puts the employee and the guest in the first place. In addition, we work in a wonderful environment with all possibilities.Dalasmaker AB operatesToppstugan on Grönklitt.Restaurant Ugglan & Björnen on Grönklitt.Restaurant Smidgården, FryksåsApplication containing CV, photo, personal letter sent to jobb@dalasmaker.se Remember that you are responsible for getting to and from work as buses do not run the times we work, your plan for how to get from and to work should be loose.We recruit regularly, so do not wait with your application.2021-06-29Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29Dalasmaker AB5835915