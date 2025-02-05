Kitchen Assistant
2025-02-05
K I T C H E N C L E A N I N G
Maintain cleanliness of the kitchen area, including floors, counters, and equipment.
Regularly dispose of garbage and ensure waste bins are emptied.
Clean all surfaces to prevent cross-contamination and ensure a hygienic cooking
environment.
C H E F A S S I S T I N G
Assist the chef with food preparation tasks, such as chopping vegetables, preparing ingredients, and assembling dishes.
Ensure that all cooking utensils, equipment, and supplies are readily available for the chef.
Follow the chef's instructions to support efficient kitchen operations and maintain high food quality standards.
M E A T C U T T I N G
Perform precise and safe cutting, trimming, and portioning of meats as required.
Ensure all meat is stored properly and handled in accordance with food safety
standards.
Maintain sharp knives and clean cutting surfaces to ensure efficient and safe meat
preparation.
D I S H W A S H I N G D U R I N G R U S H T I M E
Take responsibility for dishwashing duties during peak hours to ensure a steady
supply of clean dishes, utensils, and cookware.
Operate and maintain dishwashing equipment, ensuring it is cleaned regularly.
Organize and store clean dishes and utensils appropriately to support smooth
kitchen operations.
DUTY TIME : "You should be on duty full time during training. You can make your
duty time shift based on how quickly you learn everything"
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07
E-post: swedenmahabelly@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Continental food Sverige AB
(org.nr 559330-4719), https://www.mahabellyrestaurant.se/
Hantverkargatan 65 (visa karta
112 31 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Nikhil Sekhar +46 76 450 71 45 Jobbnummer
9146487