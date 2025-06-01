Key Account Manager (Sweden) - Media Entertainment Solutions
Key Account Manager (Sweden)
Media Entertainment Solutions
About the Role
We are seeking a high-performing Sales Professional to manage and develop major pan-Nordic accounts for LG Electronics' Media Entertainment Solutions business. This position is based in Stockholm and reports to the Nordic Sales Director.
Responsibilities
Implement the Global LG Media Entertainment Solutions Strategy in the Nordic market.
Lead the forecasting and planning process for assigned accounts.
Analyze strategies of key retailers and competitors, as well as market trends.
Oversee all aspects of sales, including product mix, profit responsibility, range planning, promotions, and marketing campaigns for key retailers.
Manage administrative tasks such as internal reporting and sales program management.
Drive the LG Profitable Growth Program within the Media Solutions Business Domain.
Background and Experience
Degree in business administration or a related field preferred.
Minimum of 3 years of senior-level sales management experience.
Fluency in Swedish and English (business level) with a strong understanding of Norwegian.
Experience with a multinational or global company, preferably in consumer electronics (TV category experience is a plus).
Personality & Competencies
Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, particularly Excel and PowerPoint.
Familiarity with forecasting and sales planning systems.
Understanding of PSI management, including purchasing, sales, and inventory analysis.
Knowledge of consumer goods sales regulations, including pricing and promotional campaigns.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to build networks and motivate others.
Confident in your expertise and self-assured.
Creative within a structured framework.
Strong planning and prioritization skills.
Flexible and open to change, embracing new ideas.
Appreciative of cultural differences and adaptable.
Driven with a proactive approach.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
A positive team player.
Travel
Regular day trips for face-to-face meetings with customers in the Nordic region will occur monthly or quarterly, depending on account needs. The Key Account Manager will also participate in weekly in-store visits in the Stockholm area. Occasional global travel for trade fairs and headquarters visits may occur 1-2 times per year.
Other Requirements
Valid driving license (B).
Stakeholders
LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solutions Nordic Sales Director (Reporting Line)
LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solutions Product Director and associated Demand Planning & GTM Functions
Extended Media Entertainment Solutions Key Account Manager Sales Team
Media Entertainment Solutions & Product Specialist Team
