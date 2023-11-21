Key Account Manager Distribution
Daniel Wellington AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2023-11-21
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you trust, ownership and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
We are now looking for a Key Account Manager to join our global sales team in Stockholm. As Daniel Wellington is growing and expanding its offline (physical sales) presence, we offer you a fast-paced and international working environment where everything is possible. You will have a direct opportunity to impact and strengthen our global distribution business. We are a small team working on big projects we are all aiming high, but still keeping our feet firmly on the ground meaning we are not afraid to jump in and help where it's needed - we leave our ego at the door
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
• Be one of the faces of the company in our offline channels, meeting with and building relationships with distributors and B2B partners
• Establish new markets and manage existing distributors around the world
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders regarding product portfolio, pricing, negotiation, and other projects
• Work with sales meaning everything like outreach, networking, database management, developing strategies, and more
• Frequently go on business trips to events and to meet with distributors
WHO YOU ARE
Must have
• Fluent English skills, both verbal and written
• Previous work experience from international sales/buying, alternatively well-versed in complex B2B sales and ready for the next big step
• Ability to travel as needed, a flexible mindset is required
• Driven with strong relationship-building skills
Nice to have
• Relevant educational background
• Experience in negotiating
• Work experience from distribution channels
• Available to start in January 2024 (because we want you to travel with us to Barcelona then)
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site Recruitment at DW. (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
