Key Account Manager
Made for Business Nordic AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Made for Business Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you intrigued by the opportunity to work as Key Account Manager at a hight-tech SaaS company - creating value for global leading pharma companies? TSS' cloud-based temperature management solution is the product of more than 20 years' data and testing; developed with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, it guarantees the safe delivery of drugs, improves the performance of service providers and allows the delivery process to be streamlined - saving cost and boosting sustainability.
TSS is now recruiting a driven and highly professional Key Account Manager, based somewhere in northern Europe.
Your main responsibilities in the role as Key Account Manager will be to build, maintain and develop long-term and trustful relationships with strategic customers and comprehending their requirements, by acquiring a thorough understanding of key customers corporate strategy, objectives and needs. You will proactively promote TSS's solutions and services by thoroughly understanding the client's business needs, identifying mutual development projects and achieve mutual satisfaction. You are part of the sales and marketing organization and report to the TSS Chief Revenue Officer.
Other Key Account Manager responsibilities include:
Share supply chain expertise and insight in different account projects
Ensure the correct products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner
Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams
Resolve any issues and problems faced by customers and handle complaints to maintain trust
Attend international trade shows
Play an integral part in new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships
Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts to internal and external stakeholders using key account metrics
We are looking for an international business person - experienced in technical sales, a skilled Key Account Manager who has the experience it takes to manage and develop some of TSS' most important clients and partnerships. You have the ability and experience to develop profound account plans based on the company's defined strategies and goals, you know how to identify and influence stakeholders in international, large and complex organisations. Another of your success factors is the ability to identifying opportunities and turning them into value contributing solutions. You are a natural leader when it comes to moving cross functional groups forward. A MSc in a relevant field, preferably business or technical is highly meriting.
To be successful you also need to master/be skilled at:
Communication - both spoken and written, and interpersonal skills with aptitude in building relationships with professionals at all organizational levels
Negotiations
Managing, producing and leading business review meetings
Acting as internal account ambassador and controller
Being organized and structured/administrative skills
Problem-solving
Do you wish to play an important role in a growing, international, innovative and very successful company - where you contribution will make a huge difference? Please send in your application as soon as possible by pressing the button below. If you have any questions, please contact Made for Sales at details further down this page.
For over 30 years, TSS has been at the forefront of innovation in temperature management solutions, ensuring safe delivery of drugs to patients worldwide. Working hand in hand with the life science industry's most respected companies, we are proud of our role in facilitating safe and sustainable end-to-end drug delivery.
At TSS we offer an expansive corporate culture with competent, ambitious and fun employees. With engaging leadership and a team that shares the vision of ensuring safe medicines for every patient, our foundation is strong and we're growing fast. Quality data scores the goals for our customers in their distribution of life-saving medicines. TSS' cloud-based temperature management solution is the product of 30 years' data and testing; developed with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, it guarantees the safe delivery of drugs, improves the performance of service providers and allows the delivery process to be streamlined - saving cost and boosting sustainability. Please read more at www.tss.se Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Made for Business Nordic AB
(org.nr 556743-9095), https://madeforsales.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Made for Sales AB Jobbnummer
8334156