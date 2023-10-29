Key Account Manager
Job description
Join our dynamic team as a Key Account Manager! If you aspire to contribute to shaping the world we envision, read on! Borgstena Sweden is actively seeking a proficient KAM to fortify our dynamic team at our Borås office. You will be responsible for developing business and the accounts of our clients within the automotive industry and serve as the cohesive link for the whole account team. You possess a strong passion for sales and social interactions and maybe you already have experience in the car industry and are interested in design and textiles. If yes, do not hesitate, we want to hear from you as soon as possible! Borgstena Group is a leading and internationally renowned textile manufacturer for the automotive industry. We develop textiles globally for the automotive industry for customers such as Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks, and Scania.
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Randstad. For more information, please contact Senior Recruitment Consultant Susanne Lindman at 072-988 94 29. Last date for application is November 22, 2023.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Responsibilities
You will assume responsibility for developing and growing our business with automotive industry clients while fostering client accounts in close partnership with our Textile Designer and Senior Key Account Manager. You visit our clients, prepare quotations, and lead customer negotiations in a professional and confident manner. Your role will be pivotal in maintaining cohesion within the entire account team. Your commitment to providing great customer service and ensuring client satisfaction will of course be incredibly important! The position is based in Borås and you have available to work from our office there. It is important that you will be prepared for an initial training phase of at least one month at our headquarters in Portugal.
We offer you challenging and inspiring work in a dynamic and international business environment. Integration within Borgstena GROUP's Business Development department.
Regular training is offered both in Portugal and abroad. Excellent opportunity for career progression in a dynamic international organization.
Qualifications
We believe that you have:
Experience in sales
Degree, academic or high school level, preferably in textile engineering
Excellent communication skills written and verbal in English and in Swedish
Strong numeracy skills
Ability to work in a multidisciplinary team environment
Good organizational skills
Flexibility to travel regularly within Sweden and occasionally internationally
Possession of a valid driver's license and access to own car
As a person, you are a dynamic, enthusiastic, and a team player. We consider it advantageous if you have experience within the automotive industry and/or with a strong background in the textile industry. Knowledge of other languages, especially German, is also an advantage.
About the company
Borgstena Group is an internationally renowned textile manufacturer for the automotive industry. We develop textiles globally for the automotive industry for customers such as Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks, and Scania. Our main production is in Portugal, but also located in Brazil and China. Borgstena Group is part of the Dual Group in Korea. Our office in Sweden is located in the city center of Borås. For more information, please visit: https://www.borgstena.com/website/index.php Ersättning
