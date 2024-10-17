KAM, Sales Engineer, electronic components, relays.
Key Account Manager, Sales Engineer, electronic components, relays.
Sweden
Do you have experience in complex sales of electronic components and enjoy meeting management and RND teams?
YOUR MISSION
• Promotion and selling of the Hongfa product range.
• Continuously build up the good trustful relationship between the customer and Hongfa.
• Sales and technical interface with customers.
• Active and regular prospection for new customer research.
• Follow-up and enlargement of the distribution network.
• Monthly reporting including forecast and project list.
• Yearly budget and action plan.
• Participation to events and exhibitions.
YOUR PROFILE
• Sales focused fighter with passion for action.
• Ability to travel within Sweden and other European countries, if necessary, China.
• At least 3 years' experience in sales in a similar complex technical environment (electronic components, etc.).
• Bachelor's degree in engineering or similar technical background.
• Good technical understanding and sufficient technical basis to recognize the possible applications of the product range and ability to make technical arguments.
• Project management and Managing of Interdisciplinary teams or/and colleagues from these, including clever management of interfaces.
• Confident in dealing with key accounts, must be able to communicate at eye level.
• Preferably experience in EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) or electronic sales.
• Experience in promotion of Electromechanical relays, low voltage devices, electrical components & high voltage products.
• Preferably CRM and SAP knowledge.
• Fluent English and Swedish skills, other language skills would be an advantage.
• Ability to set and achieve goals.
• Team player who enjoys joining an inclusive, open, motivated, communicative, sales and new business driven culture.
WHY US?
Become part of an internationally active organization and make an active contribution to the development of the company with your ideas and experience. We offer a corporate culture in which it is a pleasure to contribute ideas, energy, and initiative. You can expect exciting tasks, performance-related pay, regulated working hours/flextime and a pleasant working atmosphere. In addition, well-equipped workplaces with the appropriate technical equipment are a matter of course for us.
ABOUT US
Hongfa Europe GmbH was founded in 2003 as the European distribution center of the Chinese group Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. From our headquarter in Maintal (near Frankfurt am Main), we supply electromechanical relays to our European customers, who are mainly active in the household appliance, engineering, smart metering, and automotive sectors.
We are Hongfa 's sales and service center for the European market, whose functions include market development, customer service, technical support, and logistics. We have a large number of sales and application engineers who are well versed in relays and the market. We also have a large local sales network covering over twenty countries and regions in Europe.
We plan to expand the premises of our European sales and service center to over 5000 ? to further expand our R&D and testing capabilities in the European market. This will gradually realize our long-term development goal in the European market in the fields of automotive, electricity, electronics, measuring instruments and industrial control.
The entire Hongfa family will always follow our corporate spirit, which is to never rest on our laurels, but to keep moving forward to provide perfect quality products and services to our customers.
We are growing continuously and are looking for dedicated and motivated employees to strengthen our team. We look forward to getting to know you!
APPLICATION AND CONTACT
In this recruitment process, Hongfa has chosen to cooperate with Adecco.
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact responsible senior recruitment consultant Stefan Wangdell at stefan.wangdell@adecco.se
or + 46 (0) 76-138 48 17
If you have questions regarding your application, please contact Adecco 's candidate support via info@adecco.se
