Junior Warranty Handler
Kalmar Solutions AB / Administratörsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla administratörsjobb i Ljungby
2025-12-30
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kalmar Solutions AB i Ljungby
, Karlskoga
, Karlstad
, Stockholm
, Kramfors
eller i hela Sverige
At Kalmar, we are moving goods in critical supply chains around the world. As the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, we set the industry benchmark for a zero-emission future. We are driven by teamwork, innovation, and taking ownership to deliver results. With our global reach and local expertise, our success starts with a strong focus on the customer, ensuring their needs guide our daily work. We are dedicated to respecting others and fostering an inclusive culture where all voices are heard, empowering us to succeed together. With us, your work has an impact. Your work moves the world!
Join us and take your career to the next level
We are seeking a motivated Junior Warranty Handler to join our team!
In this key role, you will be responsible for managing and processing warranty claims, ensuring accurate administration within supplier claim systems. You will play a vital part in maximizing the recovery of customer warranty claims by submitting and resubmitting claims to suppliers as required, while ensuring timely and appropriate follow-up actions.
Join us in supporting Kalmar's commitment to operational excellence by strengthening supplier claim acceptance and contributing to efficient aftersales processes through reliable warranty management and administrative expertise.
What are your key responsibilities:
Warranty Claim Processing & Administration: Process and manage warranty claims in C-Care for assigned countries of responsibility, ensuring accurate handling, documentation, and system updates.
Supplier Warranty Reclaim & Coordination: Reclaim warranty costs from suppliers, administer supplier claim systems, manage non-conforming component returns when required, and monitor all supplier inquiries and requests related to warranty matters.
Warranty Follow-Up & Data Management: Conduct regular warranty claim follow-ups, supervise warranty-related information, maintain updated databases, and prepare required documentation to ensure transparency and traceability.
Cross-Functional Collaboration & Product Improvement Input: Collaborate closely with Product Support to improve warranty claim handling processes and provide structured input to Product Lifetime Care (PLC) for continuous product improvement.
What we offer you:
"Respect is how we work - across departments, across borders, across job titles."
Flexibility that works - hybrid work and a balance between work and leisure.
Unlimited development opportunities - education and career growth.
Innovative technology - work with industry-leading equipment and solutions.
Meaningful work - contribute to sustainable development and global trade.
Strong company culture - become part of Kalmar's values and community.
Technical challenge - every day brings new problems to solve.
Become part of our global network of 5,200 professionals across 120+ countries, where your work drives innovation, sustainability, and meaningful impact around the world.
What you bring to the role:
Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in a technical, business, or related field.
Experience: Proven experience in Warranty, Purchasing, Supplier Quality, Quality, or related fields. Experience collaborating with suppliers, managing supply chain activities, and working within large global matrixed organizations. Proficient in data analysis using tools such as MS Excel, PowerPoint, and ERP systems.
Competencies: Strong knowledge of quality tools and systems, with the ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in teams. Demonstrates a desire to develop professionally and continuously improve personal work and related processes. Highly accurate, analytical, and structured, with basic financial knowledge. Understanding of manufacturing processes for various types of parts is considered a plus.
Language & Communication: Fluent in English, with excellent communication skills to interact effectively across teams and functions.
Ready to elevate your career? Apply today!
We encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, and the position will be filled as soon as the most suitable candidate is identified.
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.www.kalmarglobal.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
E-post: kalmar.innovationcentre@kalmarglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kalmar Solutions AB
(org.nr 556014-5418)
Movägen 1 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Jobbnummer
9665723