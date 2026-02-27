Senior Manager Service Management & AI
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Sinch is on a growth and development journey. We're building a Service Management function and looking for a Manager Service Management & Artificial Intelligence to drive this area. As a leader in this space, your focus is to build new capacity in the company by establishing a common service management process framework on Atlassian Cloud. This is a company-wide initiative to streamline our global footprint and services to become more data-driven and mature.
You'll lead a team of 5-10 individuals-including Product Owners for Service Management and AI-and act as the bridge between technical execution and business strategy. You will orchestrate the collective success of this team, ensuring we maximize platform adoption, proper lifecycle management, and the integration of Agentic AI and Power Automate capabilities.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid) and reports to the VP, Business Operations EIT.
What You'll Do
Lead & Orchestrate: Lead, motivate, and develop a team of 5-10 individuals and externals, promoting high engagement and setting clear performance objectives. Enable your Product Owners (Service Management and AI) to define their roadmaps while you ensure alignment with the broader IT strategy.
Drive Operational Excellence: Accountable for the stability, refinement, and standardization of the Service Management & Automation platforms. You will ensure the platforms are fit-for-purpose and drive consistency across the global organization.
Process Management: Accountable for IT process execution, follow-up, and improvements. This includes Incident, Problem, Change, Knowledge, Configuration, and Asset Management.
Innovate with AI & Automation: Drive end-to-end thinking and execution towards more integration and automation. Champion the shift toward Agentic AI adoption and Power Automate capabilities to reduce manual toil and modernize service delivery.
Strategy & Lifecycle: Define and drive the vision for the IT products in scope. Ensure a product lifecycle management framework is in place and manage the total cost of ownership.
Enhance User Experience: Understand the Sinch users and stakeholders, their needs, and challenges to drive improvement in service delivery. Ensure customer satisfaction and end-user experience in friendly IT processes.
Partner Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers (including Atlassian and automation vendors) to maximize contract value and foster long-term partnerships.
What We're Looking For
Education: Bachelor's in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (Master's preferred).
Experience: 5+ years in Service Management, Automation and Technology leadership roles delivering in enterprise environments.
Technical Expertise:
Hands-on with Service Management platforms and capabilities from design through operations (ideally Atlassian Suite).
Service knowledge and ownership of AI & Automation in an Enterprise environment.
Demonstrated experience solving business challenges directly or through leadership responsibilities.
Knowledge of enterprise IT systems (Microsoft 365, Jira, Slack) and identity/access management (Azure AD, Okta).
Security & Compliance: Strong grounding in data privacy, DLP, PII handling, and audit requirements.
Soft Skills:
Excellent communication and stakeholder management; proven ability to influence and lead change.
Frameworks and Guidelines:
ITIL, IT4IT, Six Sigma, etc.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
