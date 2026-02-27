HardwareEngineer - HIL Test Objects
Role Description
We are looking for a Hardware Engineer to work hands-on with Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) test objects in a modern connected/infotainment and software-defined vehicle context. You will build, operate, maintain, and continuously improve HIL hardware used by developers and testers-acting as a key link between hardware, software, and system design to ensure test objects are reliable, current, and representative of real vehicle behavior.
Responsibilities
HIL Hardware Build & Operation
Build, configure, and commission HIL test objects according to electrical and system design.
Own day-to-day operation of HIL rigs, ensuring high availability and stable performance.
Perform hardware bring-up, validation, and troubleshooting during ramp-up and changes.
Fault Tracing & Debugging
Investigate and fault-trace hardware issues in HIL environments independently and in collaboration with software/system engineers.
Analyze failures and "fault slip-throughs" to identify root causes in hardware, wiring, configuration, or design.
Propose and implement corrective actions to prevent recurrence.
Software & Configuration Management
Ensure HIL test objects run correct and up-to-date software, firmware, and configurations.
Support software deployment, updates, and rollback in HIL environments.
Collaborate with developers and testers to verify correct HW/SW interaction.
Design Feedback & Continuous Improvement
Feed back learnings from HIL usage, failures, and limitations to improve designs over time.
Identify gaps between test object design and real-world behavior and help close them.
Improve robustness, serviceability, and scalability of HIL hardware setups.
Collaboration & Support
Work closely with system engineers, software developers, test engineers, and suppliers.
Support users of HIL environments by diagnosing issues and advising on correct usage.
Document hardware designs, configurations, known issues, and best practices.
Requirements
Hands-on experience working with hardware systems (preferably in test, validation, or embedded environments).
Strong skills in fault tracing, debugging, and root-cause analysis of hardware issues.
Experience with electrical systems, wiring, connectors, ECUs, and/or test equipment.
Ability to work independently and take ownership from build to daily operation and maintenance.
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate across disciplines.
Professional proficiency in English (expert level).
Nice to Have
Experience with Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) or similar test setups.
Understanding of embedded software, firmware updates, and HW/SW integration.
Experience from automotive development and/or complex system testing.
Start / Duration
Start: 2026-03-09
Duration: Until 2026-12-31
Location
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (on-site)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
