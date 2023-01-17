Junior Visual and Motion Designer
What You'll Do
support the visual look and feel of the brand
Create, manage and deliver high-quality and innovative graphics
Collaborate closely with Content and Social Media teams to cover both the understanding of the communication and the audience as well as the creative strategy of the brand
Work cross functionally across the organization to support with graphic designs
Conceptualise and design fan-facing creative output to drive our teams' brands across all fan touch points including, print, digital, environmental, and experiential
Design of in-game items and skins for various games
Stay up to date with current industry trends and monitor potential social media tools, applications, etc. to enhance the quality of our designs
Job requirements
Who you are:
You have at least 1 year of experience as a Graphic Designer or Brand Designer
You have a robust portfolio of completed projects
You have a strong foundation in visual design disciplines such as colour, composition, layout and typography.
You are comfortable working with Adobe Suite (After Effects, Premiere, Illustrator, Photoshop, Lightroom)
You strive in an environment of tight deadlines while maintaining a strong focus on branding, consistency, and quality
You ideally have a degree or diploma in graphic design
You have knowledge of 3D, motion design and animations
