Junior Test Engineer
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Did you recently graduated with a degree in software or electronicsand want to work with testing? For our client within product development we are now looking for a junior test engineerwith an interest in problem solving.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Test Engineer
As aTest Engineer will play a vital role in shaping the clientproducts from concept to completion. You will work in a close team with testing but also important tocollaboration with customers, developers, andtesters.
Your Daily Task will be:
Analyze and review requirements
Innovate and craft new test cases for both existing and emerging features
Conduct exploratory testing, whether it's on the bench or out in the field in an excavator, boat, or truck
Develop automated test scripts tailored to various testing environments
Except from executing manual and exploratory tests, we invite you to enhance our testing strategies and processes
Being an consult at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gothenburg.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the customer.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career andhold a bachelor or masterdegree in software or electronics
As a person you are genuinely enthusiastic about testing
As a personyou are communicative and a team player
Good knowledge in English, both verbal and written
Has good knowledge in Python, Robotic Framework and CAN Communication
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Jobbnummer
9105522