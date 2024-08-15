Junior System Engineer at Micropower
2024-08-15
About Bravura:
At Bravura, we specialize in staffing and recruitment. We offer opportunities for those looking to take the next step in their careers. Welcome to find your dream job through us - whether as a consultant or as a recruited employee.
About the job:
This position is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process is handled through Bravura, and you will be employed directly by Micropower.
About the company:
Micropower Group is a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial lithium-ion battery and charging systems and products. With in-house expertise that fosters innovation and drives the advancement of sustainable energy solutions, Micropower is dedicated to making industrial electrification a reality.
Micropower Group is an international company headquartered in Växjö, Sweden. In 2023, Micropower had a revenue of approximately 1.9 billion SEK and employed 500 people across various departments. With a strong corporate culture based on the core values of commitment, integrity, presence, and accountability, Micropower strives for excellence in everything they do.
Tasks and responsibilities:
I rollen som junior systemingenjör arbetar du i ett team med andra batterisystemutvecklare, där ni tillsammans utvecklar nästa generations plattform. Denna nya plattform kommer hantera både låg- och högspända batterilösningar för applikationer inom stationärkraft samt industriella applikationer. Som systemingenjör är du delaktig i att systemera, designa, implementera och verifiera olika funktioner och features, vilket sker i samarbete med kollegor från funktionerna elektronik, mekanik, mjukvara och test. I rollen tar du också fram systemlösningar och krav från befintliga kunder och är delaktig i integrationsprojekt kopplat till Micropowers kunder. I rollen ingår också att du säkerställer att arbetet sker enligt gällande lagkrav.
• Utveckla nästa generations plattform ihop med andra batteriutvecklare
• Delaktig i att systemera, designa, implementera och verifiera olika funktioner och features
• Samarbete med kollegor från funktionerna elektronik, mekanik, mjukvara och test
• Ta fram systemlösningar och krav från befintliga kunder samt deltar i integrationsprojekt
• Säkerställer att arbetet sker enligt lagkrav
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
In the role of Junior System Engineer, you will work in a team with other battery system developers to jointly develop the next-generation platform. This new platform will manage both low- and high-voltage battery solutions for stationary power applications as well as industrial applications. As a system engineer, you will be involved in system design, implementation, and verification of various functions and features, collaborating with colleagues from electronics, mechanics, software, and testing departments. The role also involves developing system solutions and requirements from existing customers and participating in integration projects related to Micropower's clients. Additionally, you will ensure that the work complies with relevant legal requirements.
• Develop the next-generation platform with other battery developers
• Involved in system design, implementation, and verification of various functions and features
• Collaborate with colleagues from electronics, mechanics, software, and testing departments
• Develop system solutions and requirements from existing customers and participate in integration projects
• Ensure that the work complies with legal requirements
Other information:
Start: According to agreement
Location: Mölndal
Salary: According to agreement
If you have questions about the position or your registration, please contact our candidate support via email at info@bravura.se
or by phone at 010-171 47 10. Please specify the position you are inquiring about.
