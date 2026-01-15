Junior System Administrator
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Frontgrade Gaisler AB i Göteborg
Join Frontgrade Gaisler and support the IT environments behind technology used in space missions across the solar system. We are a small, highly specialized company where IT plays a central role in enabling our engineers and teams to do their best work. We are now looking for an IT System Administrator who enjoys a hands-on role with a broad technical scope and values continuous learning.
At Frontgrade Gaisler, the IT function spans everything from user support and workplace IT to systems administration and infrastructure. This is a practical role for someone who likes variety, takes responsibility, and wants to continue developing their skills while working close to both people and technology.
About the role
In this role, you will support, maintain, and develop our internal IT environment. Your work will include day to day operations as well as continuous improvements to systems and infrastructure, with a focus on Linux and Microsoft-based environments. You will have the opportunity to deepen your expertise and contribute to improvements over time. You will work independently and take ownership of tasks, while collaborating closely with colleagues across the organization.
Requirements
Experience with Linux system administration > 3 years or more
Experience with Windows administration > 2 years or more
Swedish citizenship.
A prerequisite for employment is a successful security clearance and security interview, which will be conducted with the final candidate.
Merits
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience from IT Support
Experience with Entra/Azure tenant administration
General networking experience
What we offer
Besides being a part of an experienced team, we also offer:
Health care insurance
Regular health check-ups
Annual wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
Competitive occupational pension
Centrally located office
Application
Does this sound interesting? We review incoming applications continuously!
About us
We are a world leader in embedded computer systems for harsh environments, with footprints in several parts of the solar system. We make a real difference when providing cutting edge products to support digital hardware design for mission critical solutions for space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market. When other companies say they "Think global, and Act local", we work on a much larger scale. What we develop is to be used in space and benefit humanity on Earth, thus we "Act local, but Think on a solar system scale" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frontgrade Gaisler AB
(org.nr 556660-0994)
Kungsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9686401