Junior SRE

At Netnod, we are innovators at the core of the Internet with a worldwide reputation for our services and the expertise of our staff. We are looking for a SRE to join our Systems team.
Our Systems team is responsible for provisioning, maintaining and monitoring all of our technical systems. This includes all our Internet Exchanges and DNS products, as well as our internal infrastructure and equipment at data centres.
You will be a part of a committed team with responsibilities including: monitoring, day-to-day operations, troubleshooting, maintenance, provisioning and fault handling of our critical and complex systems as well as participating in their improvement and development. The role also involves 24/7 on-call support on a rotating basis.
We believe that you are currently working within the Internet or technology industry and are familiar with the Internet and other telco services. It would be an advantage if you have experience from a similar role, good technical knowledge, and an interest in learning more.
We are looking for someone who is self-reliant and structured with a good ability to identify, analyse and solve problems. Your interest in new technology keeps you familiar with the latest technical developments within the industry, and you don't mind sharing your knowledge with your colleagues. You also have good teamwork skills and like to work in a dynamic and agile work environment with a strong sense of customer service.
Key responsibilities
- Provide installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of server platforms, network infrastructure, virtualization stack and the services running on them
• Contribute to the development of new technology, technical solutions and tools for both internal and external use
• Handle provisioning of new customers, servers and services
• Provide technical and operational support to internal and external users on technical systems, tools and services
• Support the Business team with technical expertise in pre- and post sales contacts
• Conduct internal knowledge transfer to colleagues through communication and effective documentation of technical processes, procedures and systems
Qualifications
• Experience working within the Internet or technology industry
• Experience with Unix/Linux environments
• Good language skills in both English and Swedish
• Experience in modern system design, utilising virtualization and containers. If you've worked with Kubernetes, it's a big plus
• Experience working with automation tools like Ansible, Puppet, and Terraform
• Experience with IP and IP routing protocols
• Experience with authoritative DNS name servers and resolvers
Note: This role is covered by the Swedish Legislation on Protective Security act and is subject to security screening and background checks. For this reason, Swedish citizenship is required for the role.
Location
This role is located at our office in Solna, Stockholm. The role reports directly to the Head of Systems.
Employee benefits
We offer an informal but highly professional culture with an emphasis on work-life balance for all our employees. Our attractive remuneration package provides a full range of benefits including:
private health insurance
health and wellbeing memberships
six weeks vacation
beneficial pension
other insurances
10% of your time allocated for training
Application
Applications will be reviewed as they arrive and interviews with qualified candidates will start as soon as they have been reviewed.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netnod AB
(org.nr 556534-0014)
Greta Garbos väg 13 (visa karta
)
169 40 SOLNA Kontakt
Head of Systems
Håkan Hellström hakan@netnod.se 08 562 860 18 Jobbnummer
9094339