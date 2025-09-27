Junior Sourcing Support
2025-09-27
We are searching for a Junior Sourcing Support for a global company in Jonsered outside Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
As a Sourcing Support, you will assist the sourcing function by performing a variety of administrative tasks ensuring smooth operations of the sourcing process. This role combines data management, compliance and general administrative support, providing you with the opportunity to contribute to multiple aspects of the sourcing function.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist in the sourcing process by coordinating with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Coordinate RFQs to suppliers, ensuring smooth communication and follow-up.
Support Category Managers by providing administrative and sourcing-related assistance.
Reach out to suppliers to ensure compliance with tariffs, sustainability requirements, material compliance, and other procurement-related criteria.
Maintain and update supplier records across systems, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.
Onboard new suppliers into the master data system and ERP systems.
Collaborate with team members to identify and implement process improvements to optimize workflows and enhance efficiency.
Aftermarket purchasing
We belive you are:
We see that you are service-minded and independent person with prioritizing skills. You build strong relationships and work collaboratively across teams, excelling in an environment that requires both structure and flexibility.
You are detail-oriented, well organized, and able to manage multiple tasks while maintaining a calm and solution-focused mindset.
You demonstrate initiative and ownership, ensuring smooth and efficient operations. To succeed in this role you need to have good communication and interpersonal skills.
Data (excel skills)
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This position is 75% onsite in Jonsered.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
411 33 GÖTEBORG
