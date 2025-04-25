Junior Software Developer (Java/C#/C++)
2025-04-25
We are looking for a Junior Software developer (Java/C#/C++) for a global company in Västerås.
Start is in June, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension or hire after that.
You will be part of a software development team that works though all stages of development. (Requirement, Design, Implementation, Test, Delivery, Customer support). The team are responsible for several products built using Java/C#/C++/React/Angular/Gradle.
This is a onsite assignment, 100% onsite in Västerås.
Requirements
0-5 years experience in software development.
Proficiency in one or more of the following: Java, C#, or C++
For this position you have a bachelors degree or equivalent educational background.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in June, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension or hire after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
