Junior Software Developer

Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you ready to launch your career in software development and play a key role in shaping the future of technology? We are building a brand-new unit of Junior Software Developers in Karlskrona, and this is a unique opportunity to join from the ground up. As part of this freshly formed, dynamic team, you will get the opportunity to work on variety of exciting and challenging assignments. You'll gain hands-on experience at the forefront of large-scale software development within a high-performing, multicultural environment. Join us and be part of something truly special-help us create the foundation for a thriving team that will drive innovation and growth.
Who are we?
At Ericsson, our vision is to create a world where limitless connectivity enhances lives, transforms businesses, and leads the way to a sustainable future. Our office is located in the charming world heritage town of Karlskrona, nestled in a stunning archipelago. Join us and seize the opportunity to collaborate with passionate developers who are at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies. We foster a strong culture of knowledge sharing and ensure that work is always enjoyable. Experience the global environment as we closely collaborate and cooperate with colleagues across various Ericsson locations.
What will you do?
You will drive your career and development growth through various assignments within the Karlskrona R&D Center's strategic competence domains (Cloud Native, Fintech, AI Native, DevOps, Security and Autonomous Network). Your role will encompass a wide range of development activities aimed at enhancing and refining your software craftsmanship. The exact scope of your assignments will be determined between you and us, allowing flexibility to adapt to both your strengths and the organization's evolving needs.
To be successful in the role we believe you need:
* A spirit of positiveness and creativeness with a can-do-attitude
* The skills to be ready to explore new opportunities as well as continuously learn and improve together with the team and really enjoy coding
* The social skills to cooperate closely in a diverse team of colleagues
* MSc or BSc level in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Security, IT or equivalent level of knowledge
* Software engineering skills with ability to write qualitative code in languages such as Java or similar. It is meriting if you know frontend technologies.
* Knowledge in development environments and tools like Git, Gerrit, Maven, Jenkins etc.
* Knowledge in containerization & cloud technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.
* Have an AI first mindset to utilize the potential of AI in software development
* Leaderships skills in the sense of being brave enough to take responsibility for your area of tasks and personal development, and in the long run also for the team or complete product.
* Previous experience from Ericsson is a merit.
