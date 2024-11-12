Junior Service Coordinator
2024-11-12
Assignment Description
We are currently seeking a Service Coordinator to support our client in Ludvika.
This role focuses on coordinating service work at various sites, maintaining communication with customers, and ensuring compliance with company and customer standards. As the single point of contact during the execution of service jobs, you will be instrumental in building sustainable customer relationships and handling customer inquiries.
Key Responsibilities
- Travel Coordination: Book and manage global travel arrangements, including hotels, rental cars, and urgent travel modifications.
- Support Field Technicians: Assist with travel expense management to reduce administrative tasks for field technicians.
- Order Management: Work with order processing and management to ensure smooth operations.
- Process Improvement: Contribute to the continuous development and enhancement of service procedures and processes.
Required Qualifications
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in an administrative coordinating role, preferably with order management experience.
- Fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
- Proficiency in SAP, Concur, or similar business systems.
- Strong skills in Microsoft Office Suite.
- High school diploma or equivalent.
Personal Attributes:
- Solution-Oriented: Positive attitude with a focus on finding effective solutions.
- Service Minded: High customer satisfaction focus with excellent interpersonal skills.
- Organized and Structured: Ability to handle multiple tasks with meticulous attention to detail.
- Adaptable and Resilient: Flexible and able to manage stressful situations effectively.
- Team Player: Enjoys working in a team environment but is also capable of taking independent initiatives.
- Continuous Improvement: Keen on learning and implementing improvements in processes.
Additional Requirements:
- Consultant must be based in Sweden.
- Fluency in both Swedish and English is mandatory.
- The consultant must provide a CV in English, following the provided template (without logos or photos).
Conditions
You will be employed and work on an assigment on behalf of our client in Ludvika. The assigment will start immediate and run until end of May 2025, with possbility for extension. Remote Work is possible in dialogue with the manager Contract Period: Immediate start. Working Hours: 07:30 - 16:30
This role offers the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment, supporting the smooth operation of field services and ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction. If you meet the qualifications and are ready to take on this role, we look forward to your application.
Please apply for this possition as soon as possible as we present candidates on an ongoing basis.
