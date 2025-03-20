Junior Scientist
Are you a Junior Scientist with research skills and have a passion for healthcare and biotech? Cellcolabs, a cutting-edge biotech start-up, is seeking a copywriter to join our ambitious research and development team and play a pivotal role in shaping our company's offerings.
About The Company
Cellcolabs is a biotech impact start-up on a mission to promote advanced cell therapies to improve health. Through efficient large-scale production of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC 's) we make clinical trial material for research more accessible and affordable. Cellcolabs is located at Karolinska Science Park at Campus Solna and builds on the findings and clinical experience from more than 20 years of research.
Cellcolabs' mission is to drive availability of MSC 's by lowering the price of MSC 's for research and clinical use in the future. The company is founded and backed by some of Sweden's foremost health and life science entrepreneurs.
Join our Research & Development team
Take the opportunity and join Cellcolabs' rapidly growing team of dedicated professionals. As a Junior Scientist in the Research & Development team, you will work closely with other departments and get an opportunity to become a key player in your area.
Your primary responsibility will be to conduct rigorous research to validate and improve Cellcolabs' products, as well as conduct research into future products. Other responsibilities include assisting with regulatory compliance and providing presentations and reports to other team members and stakeholders.
You will report to our head of Research & Development and the COO.
Key Responsibilities:
• Conduct hands-on research and development on exosome isolation, characterization, and application from bone marrow and adipose-derived MSCs.
• Perform experiments to optimize exosome yield, purity and quality from both cell types, ensuring reproducible results.
• Develop and implement protocols for the isolation and characterization of exosomes.
• Contribute to the design and execution of experiments focused on the functional properties of exosomes in therapeutic applications.
• Analyse experimental data, generate comprehensive reports and assist in interpreting results for ongoing R&D projects.
• Collaborate with senior scientists and cross-functional teams to refine methodologies and innovate new techniques in exosome production and application.
• Stay up to date with the latest scientific literature and trends related to exosome research and stem cell biology.
• Support the preparation of scientific publications, presentations and grant applications.
• Maintain detailed lab notebooks and follow Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) and regulatory compliance requirements.
• Assist in troubleshooting experimental challenges and provide solutions to improve the efficiency and quality of research outcomes.
• Participate in team meetings to discuss progress, share insights and contribute to the advancement of R&D initiatives.
About You
• You are a motivated scientist with a strong background in biology
• Eager to contribute to stem cell research.
• You are detail-oriented, analytical and collaborative.
• You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are passionate about advancing innovative therapies.
• You're driven by curiosity and eager to make an impact.
• You are excited to expand your skills.
Qualifications
Requirements:
• Master's degree in a biology related field (no PHDs or post-docs will be considered).
• Industry experience is required. Preference is given to candidates with experience in Sweden.
• Must have work experience outside their home country.
• Experience in the field of bone marrow-derived and adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells.
• Experience in exosome related techniques (isolation, quantification, and characterization).
• Hands-on lab experience including cell culture (BM-MSCs, AD-MSCs, HUVECs, etc.), scratch assays, tube formation assays, western blotting, NTA, flow cytometry and microscopy.
• Strong understanding of molecular biology techniques, including PCR, protein analysis and ELISA. Proteomics experience would be advantageous.
• Experience in data analysis and interpretation, with proficiency in scientific software (e.g., GraphPad, Excel).
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present findings clearly.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced R&D environment.
• Strong attention to detail, organizational skills and a commitment to following protocols and maintaining accurate records.
Join Our Team
Cellcolabs is a high performing organization routed in its scientific principles. We are growing fast, and we are committed to improving healthcare through advanced cell therapies.
You get to be surrounded by some of the brightest minds in the field.
You will experience transparency, integrity and humility from leadership.
You will be empowered to speak up and challenge the status quo.
