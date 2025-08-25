Junior Scientific Expert Modelling
2025-08-25
Job description
We are now looking for a new team member to join ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) in Stockholm. We are looking for 2 Junior Experts in the area of Mathematical Modelling.You will work as a Junior Scientific Expert and support the DVD Unit (Directly transmitted and Vaccine-preventable Diseases)- and within that Unit the Respiratory Viruses Section. The interim will be employed by Randstad and work with ECDC, this is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible and until 31 December 2025 but there is a good chance for prolongation for one of the positions. ECDC has a hybrid working model with a minimum presence in the office of 2 days/week. It is a requirement that you are based in Sweden or can relocate here immediately. No remote work (from another country/city) is possible for this position.
Tasks include:
Support the ECDC biostatistics and mathematical modelling team in the design, development and application of models to address public health questions
Critically reviewing relevant and current literature and assess the value for ECDC's modelling work
Maintain, apply, and develop modelling code for ECDC relevant projects
Support the team with managing service contracts with external contractors in liaison with procurement and finance sections at ECDC
Contribute to establishing and sustaining modelling networks within Member States' public health institutes and academic institutions and build modelling capacity for the use in public health within ECDC and beyond
Competences and experience
In addition to the profile specification, these specific competences and experience are required for the current assignment:
Education at university level within a scientific field relevant to ECDC's remit, and experience acquired in positions relevant to the job description
Very good R language and coding skills
Very good MS office skills
Good organisational and time management skills and proven experience in project management, including communication, documentation and reporting
Very good English language skills
Good scientific writing skills
Experience in collecting (e.g., from peer-reviewed or preprint articles), summarising, critically evaluating and presenting scientific information
Good communication skills (spoken and written)
Goal-oriented, quality-driven attitude with an innate motivation to continuously learn and improve, and the willingness and capacity to work in a small team with multi-cultural and multi-professional background
Application
To apply, please submit your resume in English in the Europass CV format together with a motivational letter of maximum one page (in the same document) explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics that you would bring to the job. Please apply as soon as possible, selection and interviews will be ongoing, application closes on the 4th of September. We only accept applications through our website.
About ECDC
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is a public health agency of the European Union (EU), operational since 2005. ECDC's ambition is to protect over 500 million people from infectious diseases that are mainly caused by parasites and germs (such as viruses, bacteria and fungi). ECDC is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and employs around 300 staff.
