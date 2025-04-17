Junior R&D Lab Engineer to ArgusEye // Linköping
We're looking for a Junior R&D Lab Engineer to join our forward-thinking, friendly team and help us create game-changing sensor systems for the biopharmaceutical industry. Do you want to be part of a growing company that's shaping new possibilities in the field? Come join us at ArgusEye - a growing company of around 15 people - and be part of our journey!
About the role: You'll be part of a small but growing R&D team of six people dedicated to our sensor development. Your primary focus will be the development of new sensor chips and to test new hardware - a role where your ideas and skills will directly influence the future of our technology. This means planning, designing, and executing experiments related to sensor development and characterization, as well as improving existing solutions. You'll get hands-on with manufacturing processes and surface chemistry, using techniques such as HPLC and other analytical methodologies to evaluate sensor performance. You'll contribute not only to the development of our technology - but also to shaping how we work, build collaborations, and drive our future growth.
What you'll do assisted:
Plan, design, and execute experiments related to the development and characterization of new sensor chips.
Generate high-quality data to support the development of better data models.
Contribute with ideas and concepts for sensor chip design and fabrication.
Develop and validate new product prototypes for various applications.
Maintain laboratory notebooks and electronic records in line with data quality and integrity standards.
Prepare scientific reports, protocols, and presentations for internal and external stakeholders.
Perform regular lab maintenance to ensure a clean and safe work environment.
Collaborate closely with other team members to successfully integrate sensor chips into our systems.
We're looking for someone who..
• .loves lab work and believes that great technology starts with curiosity and experimentation. You thrive in a collaborative environment and want to be part of a team where innovation happens every day - and where you can help shape both technology and company culture.
About you:
Master's degree in Organic Chemistry, Material Science, Nanomaterials or Nanotechnology
Hands-on lab experience, including chemical handling, experiments, and use of standard lab equipment
Strong understanding of organic reactions and surface chemistry applied to sensor development
Passion for problem-solving, innovation, and scientific exploration
Analytical skills and experience in surface characterization and performance evaluation is a plus
Why join us?
Work on cutting-edge technology with real-world applications.
Be part of a supportive, dynamic team where your contributions are valued.
Grow your career in an innovative, fast-paced industry.
Learn from our customers and attend industry and R&D conferences to grow professionally.
Enjoy the freedom to take ownership of your work, supported by a flexible and relaxed environment that values responsibility.
Experience a family-like atmosphere filled with collaboration, curiosity, and team activities like music quizzes, bowling and Friday fika.
About ArgusEye:
ArgusEye is on a mission to revolutionize biopharmaceutical production. Today, developing life-saving medicines is often a slow, complex, and expensive process, putting vital treatments out of reach for many. By providing advanced sensor systems for real-time monitoring of biological processes, we aim to change that.
Our technology, built on 15+ years of research at Linköping University, combines nanoplasmonic sensing with fiber optics to deliver real-time data, speeding up medicine development, improving efficiency, and cutting costs. With partnerships among leading pharmaceutical companies and growing demand, we're scaling to make a bigger impact.
At ArgusEye, you'll be part of a close-knit team where your ideas and contributions are truly valued. Together, we're making cutting-edge technology accessible to improve lives worldwide.
START: Immediately/ According to agreement LOCATION: Linköping JOB HOURS: Full-time
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis
