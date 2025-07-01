Junior QA
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-07-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a fresh graduate (2025) in a sphere of Computer Science, Software Engineering and looking for opportunities to start your career in IT?
A leading international tech company is looking for a Junior QA to join their team in Lund. This is a unique opportunity for someone with a passion for software and a keen eye for quality to launch their tech career in an innovative and collaborative environment. As a Junior Software Tester, the selected candidate will become part of a dedicated QA department, working hands-on with testing and troubleshooting within software development. From day one, the tester will be supported by an experienced mentor to ensure a smooth onboarding and continued professional growth. This role is crucial to ensuring high standards throughout the development process and plays an important part in shaping the quality of the company's cutting-edge products. The company offers a dynamic workplace where initiative, teamwork, and curiosity are highly valued. For the right person, this position represents an exciting entry point into a long-term tech career with excellent opportunities for development and advancement.
This role involves working in a Linux environment and with MySQL databases. Programming skills in PHP, Python, and JavaScript are considered highly valuable.
Location: Lund
Who we are looking for:
Junior QA specialist
Responsibilities:
• testing and evaluating software products;
• collaborating with other QA team members and developers;
• supporting continuous improvement of testing processes;
• working with databases, scripts, and version control systems.
Requirements:
• degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent - must have;
• fluent English is a must and Swedish would be a plus;
• solid understanding and interest in programming;
• basic experience working in Linux;
• familiarity with GIT or other version control tools;
• understanding of networks and operating systems;
• strong analytical and structured approach to work.
Merits:
• experience in Python;
• familiarity with Wireshark and TCP/IP protocol analysis;
• basic knowledge of software testing principles.
Your profile:
• motivated and responsible;
• structured and detail-oriented;
• open-minded, humble, and collaborative.
What the employer offers:
• full-time assignment;
• 100% office job;
• initial employement via out-sourcing company via 12-month consulting contract with high chances of extension or direct recruitment;
• regular office hours, Monday to Friday.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9412667