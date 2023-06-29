Junior Project Purchaser to Flexlink
THE POSITION:
Flexlink, located in Gothenburg, is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of automated production and material flow solutions for the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, automotive, and electronic industries. Currently, there are over 1,000 employees across 26 operating units globally.
The Project Purchaser plays an integral role within the many product development projects at Flexlink. As a natural part of driving many RFQ's simultaneously, you are responsible for selecting the right supplier for the right product, while ensuring optimum cost, lead time and documentation in time for project release. The Project Purchaser will also conduct various tasks related to product enrichment within the company ERP system SAP, as well as distributing drawings and other technical documentation using the company PLM system. Working as a link between the Supply Chain and the Technology and Innovation department, there is a requirement that you maintain an efficient way of sorting out the most important information and communicate it to the internal stakeholders of each project.
Key responsibilities:
Identify suitable suppliers among already established suppliers or potential new suppliers
Prepare, distribute and evaluate RFQ's for all new products
Negotiate cost and lead times at acceptable levels according to project budget
Order initial samples of new products
Conduct various cost reduction activities (e.g. price negotiations)
Drive and coordinate proper item creation/release process in the PLM and ERP system
Participate and contribute to supplier performance reviews
Participate in and contribute during project meetings
Act as a link between the Supply Chain and Technology and Innovation departments
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
A University degree (Bachelor or Master), preferably within engineering or business
Relevant working experience, preferably within purchasing from summerjobs or similar
Experience of various ERP systems, preferably SAP
Fluent in swedish and english
As a person, we believe that you are a team player with a positive mindset as well as being self-driven and autonomous. You also have good communication and networking skills and you are a responsible person with a problem-solving attitude.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment which means that you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition is that the assignment will result in a permanent position at the client company.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full time, long term
Start: Immediately/upon agreed start date
Location: Byfogdegatan 11, 415 05 Göteborg
Contact person: Gabriella Bergström, gabriella@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context and we work in the field between IT and Technology. That's why we founded Friday, with the ambition to help you with the job that gives you the Friday feeling-every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon concluding college / university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday-everyday", how about that? Ersättning
