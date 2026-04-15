Junior Project Manager - Digital Compliance
Assa Abloy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Norrköping
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About the Role
Are you passionate about driving compliance in a rapidly evolving digital landscape? We are looking for a Junior Project Manager - Digital Compliance to lead cross-functional projects ensuring our products, services, and operations comply with key European Union/ Global digital regulations such as NIS2, GDPR, Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), DORA, AI Act, Data Act, other Cyber security regulations from different regions etc..
This role requires close collaboration with legal, product, cybersecurity, business, and digital teams across global locations. You will play a critical part in driving regulatory compliance initiatives that will further safeguard our business and customers.
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Key Responsibilities
• Lead & manage digital compliance projects focused on EU/global legislative mandates
• Maintain project documentation, dashboards, and provide executive updates to stakeholders.
• Translate complex EU/global regulatory requirements into clear technical and operational project execution plans.
• Collaborate with legal, product, R&D, IT, and cybersecurity teams to assess compliance gaps and define remediation paths.
• Coordinate and drive audits, readiness assessments, and regulatory submissions.
• Support development of compliance frameworks, internal policies, and process improvements.
• Monitor regulatory developments and proactively evaluate their impact on product roadmaps.
• Support vendor assessments and third-party engagements for compliance-related tools or consultancy.
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Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Law, Information Security, Cybersecurity, or IT.
• 2 to 4 years of project-management experience, leading cybersecurity or digital compliance initiatives.
• Strong knowledge of EU/global regulatory landscape in at least 3 areas: GDPR, NIS2, CRA, AI Act, Data Ac/other global Cybersecurity regulations
• Experience in hardware or connected device industries (Digital Acces, Security, IoT, electronics, embedded systems).
• Experience working with cross-functional and cross-border teams in matrix organizations.
• Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills at both technical and executive levels.
• Fluent in English; additional European languages are a plus.
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Preferred Experience
• Security product development, access control systems, smart locks, connected security devices, or IoT security platforms.
• Familiarity with compliance automation tools, product security frameworks, and CE marking processes.
• Experience working with regulators, notified bodies, or standardization committees.
• Understanding of supply chain security and secure-by-design principles.
• Project Management certifications (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2, AgilePM) and familiarity with Agile/Waterfall/hybrid delivery.
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What We Offer
We provide fantastic opportunities and benefits to help you build and grow a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Opportunities for learning and development
• A rewarding workplace with strong engagement
• Working in a great team in a dynamic environment
• Attractive collective agreement
• A competitive salary
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Global Solutions AB Jobbnummer
9856415