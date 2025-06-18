Junior Project Control Specialist for a Client in Boden!
Are you interested in structure, analysis, and technical documentation? This is the perfect role for someone who is curious, analytical, and eager to grow in project planning and control within a professional environment.
As a Project Control Assistant, you will work closely with our project planning team and gain a broad introduction to how large-scale projects are managed and monitored. Your days will be filled with varied tasks, combining technical work with communication and administration.
Your responsibilities will include preparing technical reports and schedules, creating visual summaries and status updates, and assisting in tracking project progress and outcomes. You'll get hands-on experience with tools such as Excel, Power BI, MS Project, or Primavera P6-and play an important role in structuring data and ensuring high-quality reporting.
You will also participate in tracking physical progress in construction or infrastructure projects, help document quantities, gather information from site teams, and deepen your understanding of how technical systems are used in project control. All of this will take place in close collaboration with experienced colleagues who will support and mentor you along the way.
DETTA SÖKER VI
You are detail-oriented, curious, and have a structured way of working. You enjoy working with numbers, tools, and data-but also with presenting information in a clear and professional manner. You're not afraid to ask questions or take initiative, and you approach learning new things with humility. You thrive in a collaborative environment but also take responsibility for your own tasks.
If you have an eye for detail, a love of order and structure, and a desire to understand how large projects come together-this could be the perfect role for you.
Requirements
• A bachelor's degree in engineering, construction, economics or equivalent as deemed suitable by the employer; alternatively, a technical vocational education in planning, finance, or other relevant area.
Experience:
• With a university degree: 0-4 years of relevant experience
• With a vocational degree: 2-6 years of relevant experience
It is good if you have:
• Good knowledge of Word, Excel (pivot tables, charts), and PowerPoint
• Basic understanding of document management systems (e.g., SharePoint)
• Interest in Power BI and scheduling tools such as MS Project or Primavera P6 is a plus
Additional Information
This is a consulting assignment. You will be employed by StudentConsulting and work on-site at the client.
Start date: July 21
Interested? Don't wait-submit your application today! We are conducting interviews and selection on an ongoing basis.
For questions about the position, feel free to contact recruiter Emilia Bergstedt at:emilia.bergstedt@studentconsulting.com
