Junior Portfolio Management Administrator
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-17
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join an international team that manages service contracts from start to finish across a large portfolio of markets. This role combines structured administration, daily collaboration with market representatives, and responsibility for keeping contract data, invoicing, and settlements accurate in business-critical systems.
You will be part of a specialized service contract organization focused on high-quality delivery and continuous improvement. It is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy detail-oriented work in a global environment and want to contribute to better processes, stronger data quality, and smoother operations.
Job DescriptionYou will manage the administration of service contracts end to end in internal systems.
You will activate new contracts and handle updates and adjustments to existing agreements.
You will process monthly invoicing and follow up on results through standard reports.
You will help ensure accurate financial settlements and strong data quality throughout the contract lifecycle.
You will act as the first point of contact for operational questions from market representatives.
You will work closely with your team to prevent, investigate, and resolve process-related issues in daily operations.
You will support and influence process improvements and system enhancements that increase efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction.
RequirementsDegree in Administration, Business Management, or equivalent experience
Experience working with complex administrative processes and systems
Experience with Microsoft Office applications and data analysis
Fluent English, both written and spoken
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Accurate, structured, and detail-oriented way of working
Comfortable handling repetitive administrative tasks while maintaining a high level of quality
Proactive mindset with an interest in problem-solving and continuous improvement
Interest in contributing to changes in systems and ways of working
Ability to complete a background check before start
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8086353-2105337". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10005409