Junior OTC Accountant
Incluso AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Malmö Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Malmö
2025-08-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Junior OTC Accountant to join the Finance Operations Hub of a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 14 months limited contract to begin with.
In this role you will be joining a team of 50 professionals who provide finance operation services to all Nordic entities within the company. The role is to drive, coordinate and secure the full Accounts receivables process for the legal entities in scope.
This is a junior-level position, ideal for someone with a flexible mindset and a strong willingness to learn, rather than extensive years of accounting experience. We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic individual who can bring fresh perspectives and diversity of thought to the team.
This role offers a great opportunity for someone early in their career to learn from experienced colleagues while contributing new energy and adaptability to the team.
Your daily tasks may include:
Daily issues related to customer invoices and Accounts receivables
Provide support to our stakeholders in various issues within Finance
Daily contact with the clients outsourcing partner
Customer follow-up
Account Reconciliation
Manual payments
Re-billing and Re-invoicing
Create and update customer master data
Participating in monthly book-closing process from OTC perspective
Adopt and drive continuous improvement through deployment of modern tools or methods: automation, analytics, data modeling, etc.,
Other common duties associated with general accounting
Be the team-player within the OTC team in providing world class service to our stakeholders
Required skills
Qualified accountant
MS Excel Skills with a good understanding of Lookups and Pivot tables
An ability to communicate at all levels and develop good working relationships
A self-starter who can demonstrate initiative, with the ability to prioritize workloads
Excellent English and Swedish language skills
Possess a 'can-do' attitude
Peferred skills
Experience with Accounts Receivable process and Book closure, SAP knowledge, Data analytics, KNIME experience
Soft skills:
Analytic
Curious and drive things forwards
Continuous improvement mindset
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 14 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
205 80 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9447080