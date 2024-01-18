Junior Manufacturing Engineer
Hubbau AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hubbau AB i Göteborg
Reality has made it clear that the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impact our future. Our partner company is resolutely at the forefront of driving automotive electrification forward. Within this initiative, your vital role will be instrumental in an exciting and transformative journey, reshaping how the world perceives mobility. Are you ready for this thrilling new phase of your career?
Job description
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
Central Manufacturing Engineering at this company prepares and implements quality assured flexible and effective production systems in the plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing- construction- manufacturing and containing process.
Your profile
Within Manufacturing Engineering, we are now looking for a Manufacturing Engineer who will be part of the cross technical product and manufacturing work. You will collaborate and communicate with other stakeholders globally to align, learn and improve production solutions. It is also within your role to ensure product and process feedback to Research and Development (R&D) in order to fulfil the manufacturing attributes: quality, assembly time, cost efficiency, environment, change over and flexibility.
This position suits you that are driven by technology and wants to be part of an exciting future. Perhaps you have worked in production before or have a general interest in the automotive industry and electrical vehicles. We are looking for a committed, positive and proactive engineer who is enthusiastic about cars and has the ability to communicate with different kinds of people with ease. Thanks to your advanced communication skills you can create good and trustful relationships.
You also have:
Bachelor's degree within production/mechatronic/mechanical/electrical or similar
Great interest within automotive and the electrical transformation
Good knowledge of simulation software
Advanced English communication skills, Swedish is a great bonus
Position is based in Gothenburg.
Employment
During the first 12 months you will be employed by Hubbau and work as a consultant in your specific role at the partner company. After that, the ambition is that your employment will smoothly turns into direct employment at our partner company. The goal is for you to have a fun and rewarding first year that has given you the best conditions for your future professional life.
Hubbau
Hubbau is part of Vinngroup, a unique group of 16 specialist companies where the common goal is to create a creative and entrepreneur driven environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hubbau AB
(org.nr 559389-3109)
402 41 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8401227