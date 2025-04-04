Junior Maintenance Specialist Naturell AB
2025-04-04
Åkersberga | Salary: 32,000 - 42,000 SEK | Full-time
The founder of Naturell was a scientist who knew how to draw from the wealth of Scandinavia's natural world for the benefit of good health.
The power of Nature, resulting from balance and proportion, inspired him to create new health products. We have been following his path for over 90 years.
We believe high-quality well-being products should be affordable and accessible not only in Sweden, where the heart of our brand beats, but as widely as possible.
About the role:
As a Junior Maintenance Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of our production machinery. You will be responsible for preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and collaborating with machine manufacturers ' service teams. With a structured and analytical approach, you will help maintain high operational standards in our facility. We are a smaller site with 20+ employees with a common goal to deliver high quality products.
Key responsibilities include:
• Monitoring the operation of technological units
• Ensuring continuity of production machinery
• Performing preventive maintenance, inspections, and overhauls
• Troubleshooting and diagnosing mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic failures
• Collaborating with service teams from machine manufacturers
• Assembling and disassembling machines
• Managing spare parts inventory
• Preparing budget reports
• Providing technical support to operators during machine adjustments
We value electrical engineering experience:
We are looking for someone who is positive and solution-oriented, with an analytical and structured mindset. Whether you are early in your career or have previous experience, we welcome your application.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
• A technical high school education or higher
• Hands-on experience with mechanical and electrical issues in industrial machinery
• Strong troubleshooting skills for control systems
• Familiarity with technical documentation and MS Office
• Willingness to work in two shifts if needed (normal working hours 08:00-17:00 mon-fri)
• Strong communication skills and the ability to work under time pressure
• Fluency in English and basic Swedish in speaking/writing
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply! If you have any questions about the position, feel free to reach out. All applications and contacts will be handled confidentially.
For this position you don't need Swedish citizenship. You do need a work permit, and the position is onsite in Akersberga with no remote possibilities.
Contact information:
SR Recruitment Consultant Sara Hoeglund +46 73 684 73 23 or sara.hoeglund@adecco.se
