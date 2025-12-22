Junior Legal Counsel
Heidelberg Materials Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heidelberg Materials Sweden AB i Stockholm
Junior Legal Counsel with compliance focus to Heidelberg Materials
About Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe
Heidelberg Materials is one of the largest building materials manufacturers in the world. With leading market positions in cement, aggregates, and concrete, we offer building materials and solutions across the entire value chain. We operate in more than 50 countries with over 51,000 employees at nearly 3,000 locations.
Sustainability is at the core of our operations. As a pioneer on the path to climate neutrality and a circular economy in the building materials industry, we are committed to developing sustainable construction materials and solutions for the future. Through digitalization, we offer our customers new possibilities and enhanced services.
Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe is an operational region within Heidelberg Materials, covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. This role is based in our Legal & Compliance department, where you will report to our Compliance Officer. The department consists of 14 employees, including 6 lawyers.
About the role as Junior Legal Counsel
In this role, you will work on a variety of compliance matters and projects within areas such as human rights, competition law, whistleblowing, data protection, anti-money laundering, and anti-corruption, including:
• Developing and maintaining the internal compliance management system.
• Conducting training sessions and developing templates, tools, and processes
• Providing support for business initiatives, strategic partnerships, and complex industrial projects
• Assisting with internal corporate investigations.
• Assisting with Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and commercial contract negotiations.
The position is based in Stockholm and will require some travel, mainly within the Nordics.
Qualifications:
Thriving in the role of Junior Legal Counsel at Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe starts with enjoying solving problems as a part of an unpretentious team of lawyers that value team spirit, quality and business focus.
As the ideal candidate, we also believe that you have the following qualifications:
• Law degree (Swedish or foreign) with 0-2 years of working experience from a law firm and/or in-house legal department (bonus if within compliance)
• Being driven, comfortable owning your work, and contributing to a collaborative team culture
• A strong interest in compliance and being keen on developing an acute commercial awareness, combined with strong analytical and problem-solving skills and being able to think one step ahead
• High level of integrity
• Flexibility and being unafraid of change
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Swedish (our main working language is English), capable of explaining complex legal issues.
What we offer:
At Heidelberg Materials, we are proud to be an employer committed to innovation, collaboration, sustainability, diversity and a values-driven culture. Our workplace is built on the principles of openness, accountability, and the belief in the power of community. We foster an environment where respect, trust, and mutual support are at the core of everything we do. We actively encourage our employees to contribute their ideas and play an active role in shaping our collective future. One of our top priorities is ensuring that every employee has the opportunity to grow and reach their full potential. We promote a healthy work-life balance, offer flexible working models, and provide an inspiring and inclusive work environment. With access to modern technology and a truly international setting, our employees are empowered to thrive - both professionally and personally.
This is an excellent opportunity for a lawyer in the early stages of their career to develop practical expertise within a dynamic, international business environment.
Other:
Full-time position, starting date by agreement. A probationary period of 6 months will be applied.
Workplace location: Marievik, Stockholm
As part of the recruitment process, background checks may be carried out.
Heidelberg Materials is part of Sweden's critical societal operations. Some of our services are security classified. If this position is security classified, a security clearance will be conducted before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act (2018:585).
Application:
The final date to submit your application is 28 February 2026. However, please note that we reserve the right to fill the position earlier if a suitable candidate is identified.
Please submit your application and include your CV, a cover letter and two references.
Does the role of Junior Legal Counsel at Heidelberg Materials sound like the right opportunity for you? Submit your application today - we look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heidelberg Materials Sweden AB
(org.nr 556000-6057) Kontakt
Compliance Officer
Victor Ask victor.ask@heidelbergmaterials.com Jobbnummer
9661706