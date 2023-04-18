Junior Java SW Engineer for Volvo Group Digital and IT
2023-04-18
Are you about to graduate and have good knowledge of Java and looking for your first job in IT? Do you want to work in a challenging environment at a global company and kick-start your career together with our Talent Program at Volvo Group Digital & IT?
YOUR WORK
As Java SW Engineer you will develop an application for a financial function within the company. You are working backend with maintaining and developing functions in the application. You will work closely together with two experienced SW Engineers.
Your main tasks include:
• Backend programming in Java
• Bug fixing
• Integration with platforms
You will be encouraged to take control and ownership of your work; your ideas are always promoted! At the same time, you will be surrounded by experienced and supporting colleagues.
THE TALENT PROGRAM
The Talent Program gives you the best possible start to your career. Once on board, you will get a year of training and networking, alongside daily work. You will grow both as an individual and increase your technical competence. You will start alongside 19 other recent graduates within digital & IT. We want you to be part of Volvo Group for a long time and we believe that it starts with a commitment from us. We want to give you as a new employee a year of development through our Talent Program.
YOUR PROFILE
As Java SW Engineer you have a genuine interest in technology and a curiosity to develop in the field. We see that you can communicate well with colleagues and take initiative. If you have knowledge or interest in business economics, this is for you!
Qualifications:
• Higher education in data science or similar
• Fluent in Swedish and English
It is meriting if you have knowledge of economic terms and structures.
ABOUT VOLVO GROUP
If you want to make a difference in today's society, there's a place for you at Volvo Group. Every day and across the globe, their trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible. With major technological changes ahead, there has never been a more exciting time to work at Volvo Group.
Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within the Volvo Group. You will be working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team. You will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Join in for this exciting journey with a company that fosters a culture of care, empowerment and inclusiveness.
ABOUT FRAMTIDEN AB
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make that difference by helping people find the right job and colleagues. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Volvo Group.
TERMS
Start date: 4th of September
City: Gothenburg
Work hours: Full-time, flexible hours and flexible workplace
The recruitment process consists of the following steps: telephone interview, personality test, interview with the recruiter at Framtiden, reference check, and interview with the manager at Volvo Group.
If you have questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiter Isabell Wirgin via email: isabell.w@framtiden.com
or phone: +46 722091950.
