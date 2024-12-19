Junior IT Engineer to Talent Program
Are you ready to drive IT infrastructure forward? We're now looking for a junior IT engineer to join our talent program and help build robust IT networks that form the backbone of the hardware. In this role, you'll play a key part in designing systems that provide the roadmaps and connections that your close teams rely on.
About the role
As an IT Engineer, you will work within a large, collaborative team to design and develop the IT network and system infrastructure that supports the organization. With strong support from senior team members, you'll focus on building and automating processes to ensure reliability, scalability, and accessibility across all systems. A key part of your role will involve implementing and maintaining IT security measures to safeguard the organization's infrastructure. You will also play an active role in testing and validating systems to ensure they meet high standards of functionality and security. This is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by contributing to a resilient IT foundation that supports both daily operations and future growth.
About the Company
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and environmentally efficient high voltage switchgear. The company works on developing technologies for transferring energy from the production site to the usage area with minimal loss, which is crucial for supporting sustainable energy use. The company is a pioneer in technology that increases access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. They help keep the lights on, factories running, and hospitals and schools open!
Based in Ludvika, the company has established operations worldwide and the future growth prospects are very good. With over 14,000 employees, they offer both their employees good skills development and their customers a well-established service/solution.
Here, you have the opportunity to work with the green energy transition by building customized systems in both software and hardware together with colleagues to meet the needs of customers and the world for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy.
The department you will work in is responsible for automation systems and digital real-time control within control and protection.
About You
We're looking for a proactive and curious individual who's ready to take on new challenges. You are enthusiastic about IT and enjoy seeing projects through from concept to completion. Comfortable collaborating and communicating across teams, you're also willing to step forward with new ideas and take initiative when it comes to solving problems. Your personality drives you to constantly improve, both in terms of your skills and the systems you help build.
Requirements
• Completed post-secondary education in a related area
• Fluent in spoken and written English
Preferred Qualifications
• Skills in .Net, PowerShell, Bash or Python
• Experience with testing and system validation
• Knowledge of IT security tools and practices
• Knowledge of FortiNet, Cisco, or Palo Alto solutions
About Us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right companies. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo. For this position, you will initially be employed through us at Framtiden and then transition to being directly employed by the client company.
Framtiden's Talent Program
For one year, you will have approximately one training day per month. The training sessions are designed to help you with both technical skills development and personal growth.
The talent program gives you a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and get to know other parts of the organization.
Our goal is for you to have fun during the year while being equipped with important knowledge that will help you in your professional life. You will expand your network and during the year get to get to know many other talents and colleagues.
Recruitment Process
• CV selection
• Interview with Framtiden (Recruitment Agency)
• Interview with the company
• Drug test
Selection is ongoing.
Conditions
Start date: August 2025 (according to agreement)
Location: Ludvika (On-site)
Scope: Full-time Ersättning
