IT Project Manager - Regulatory Compliance & Future Steering
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-08
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Job description
Are you an experienced IT Project Manager ready to drive strategic digital transformation for a global leader in med-tech?
Randstad Digital is currently seeking a driven and experienced IT Project Manager for an exciting consulting assignment in Gothenburg on behalf of our client, Mölnlycke Health Care. In this role, you will be a key player within the IT Foundation department, ensuring structured execution, stakeholder alignment, and successful end-to-end delivery across two high-impact initiatives: EUDR (EU Deforestation Regulation) and Future Steering.
This is a chance to have a real tangible impact within a global business, managing IT-enabled business transformations that protect revenue, avoid market access risks, and ensure regulatory compliance while maintaining high customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities
As an IT Project Manager, your focus will be on the end-to-end management, planning, execution, monitoring, and reporting of two key strategic projects, adapting your focus dynamically as the initiatives evolve through the autumn.
Project 1: EUDR (EU Deforestation Regulation): Support the implementation of critical IT capabilities (combining SAP, 3DX, Maestro, Innovit, WMS, PowerBi, Green Token, and TRACES) required for legislation go-live by December 30, 2026. You will lead technical test plans and governance models, ensuring technical deliveries linked to shipping are completed in early Autumn.
Project 2: Future Steering: Lead the delivery of an IT-enabled business transformation focused on shaping future governance, operating structures, and steering models. You will ensure product market steering, minimize unnecessary product variants/GTIN changes, and maintain compliance.
Cross-Project Integration: Maintain integrated project plans, roadmaps, dependencies, and resource utilization across both initiatives.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Coordinate across and ensure deep alignment between business requirements, IT-delivery, and key stakeholders within Sustainability, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain.
Governance & Reporting: Establish, run, and facilitate governance structures (SteerCo, working groups), and provide clear, concise, executive-ready reporting, budget tracking, and risk management logs.
Workshop & Process Facilitation: Facilitate workshops, define ways of working, establish KPIs, drive issue resolution, and ensure seamless documentation and knowledge transfer.
Application
Is this you? Apply for the position by submitting your CV today! Selection is ongoing, and the service may be filled before the final application date, so we recommend applying immediately.
For Randstad, it is important that all competence in the labor market is utilized. We welcome all applicants regardless of background, and we place great emphasis on personal suitability.
Being a Consultant with Randstad
Randstad Digital is your career partner in IT and digital enablement. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries.
About Randstad Digital
Randstad Digital specializes in the field of IT and digital enablement, and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Qualifications
We are looking for a senior project manager who combines strong cross-functional leadership with a deep understanding of complex IT system landscapes and regulatory demands.
Experience: Minimum of 8+ years of experience in IT project or program management.
Domain Expertise: Proven experience leading regulatory/compliance-driven projects (preferred) as well as organizational transformation or governance initiatives.
Methodologies & Testing: Solid experience with Agile and/or hybrid delivery models, alongside a proven track record in IT Test Management.
System Knowledge: Familiarity or experience navigating complex enterprise systems such as SAP, 3DX, Maestro, Innovit, WMS, PowerBi, Green Token, and TRACES is highly valued.
Tools: Proficient with Jira, MS Suite (including M365 and Teams), Miro, and similar collaboration tools.
Language: Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Swedish is considered a strong plus.
Your Personal Competencies
Communication & Change Management: Outstanding executive-level communication and reporting skills. Ability to effectively translate complex IT language into clear business terms.
Interpersonal Skills: Highly skilled at cross-functional stakeholder management, building alignment, and managing relations between internal teams and external vendors.
Proactive Mindset: Strong ability to proactively manage risks, resolve issues dynamically, and drive strict decision-making processes under firm timelines.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/bcc0e2ac-b256-4c56-9ae2-177826278ecb
Gamlestadsvägen 3C (visa karta
)
415 11 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Tova Cullbrand tova.cullbrand@randstad.se +46768715739 Jobbnummer
9953623