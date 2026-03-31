Junior Indian chef
Kadai AB / Kockjobb / Lund Visa alla kockjobb i Lund
2026-03-31
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Junior Indian Chef (2-4 yrs experience)
Lund, Sweden
About Us
Kadai AB operates The Grand Indian, a popular Indian restaurant in Lund known for fresh and authentic Indian food in a warm and welcoming environment.
As we grow, we are looking for a motivated and passionate Junior Indian Chef who is eager to learn and build a long-term career with us.
Role Overview
This is a hands-on kitchen role suitable for someone with 2-4 years of experience in Indian cooking who wants to grow in a professional kitchen.
You will work closely with the team and gradually take on more responsibility.
What We're Looking For
2-4 years experience in Indian cooking
Basic knowledge of:
South Indian dishes (dosa, idli, vada, sambar, chutneys)
North Indian dishes (curries, biryani, naan/roti)
Passion to learn and improve
Ability to work in a fast-paced kitchen
Team player with a positive attitude
Bonus (not mandatory):
Experience with tandoor
Knowledge of food hygiene (HACCP)
Responsibilities
Assist in preparation and cooking of Indian dishes
Follow recipes and maintain consistency in taste and quality
Support senior chefs during service
Maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen
Help with prep, stock handling, and organization
What We Offer
Salary: Standard salary (based on experience)
Full-time, stable position
Friendly and respectful work environment
Opportunity to grow into a senior chef role
Work with authentic Indian cuisine
Apply Now
Send your CV to: invoice.kadai@gmail.com
Applications are reviewed continuously.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: invoice.kadai@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kadai AB
(org.nr 559192-8436), https://thegrandindian.com/
Bantorget 7 (visa karta
)
222 29 LUND Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
The grand Indian restaurant, Lund Kontakt
Prabha Rajagopalan invoice.kadai@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9830936