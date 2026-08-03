Supply Chain Planning Data & Analytics Lead
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Örebro Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Örebro
2026-08-03
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Örebro
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:
Let's accelerate the transformation. Together.
At Epiroc, our Supply Chain Planning organization plays a key role in enabling efficient, scalable and future-ready operations across our global business. We are now looking for a Planning Data & Analytics Lead to strengthen our data-driven capabilities and support the continued development of our end-to-end planning performance.
This role is well suited for someone who brings a thoughtful analytical mindset, a solid understanding of supply chain processes, and a genuine interest in translating data into meaningful business insights. You enjoy connecting planning knowledge with data and analytics, and feel motivated by working in a collaborative, cross-functional environment where ideas and perspectives are valued.
Your mission
As a Planning Data & Analytics Lead, you will support and guide the use of data-driven insights, performance analysis and automation within Supply Chain Planning. You will act as an important link between data, systems and business needs—helping ensure that planning decisions are supported by clear, structured and actionable insights.
You will contribute to strengthening how planning data is accessed, structured and used, while enabling more efficient, scalable and aligned ways of working across the organization.
Main responsibilities include:
Analyze planning performance across planning applications, ERP and other data sources to understand outcomes and identify key drivers
Translate complex data into clear, actionable insights that support informed decision-making and prioritization
Improve how planning data is accessed and applied across the organization
Support the automation of manual data extraction and analysis processes
Contribute to establishing standardized and effective approaches to data-driven analysis
Explore and apply relevant technologies to enhance analytical capabilities and scalability
Collaborate closely with Planning, IT and BI teams to ensure data availability and shared understanding of insights
Your profile
We believe you bring a strong combination of analytical capability and supply chain understanding, together with a natural ability to turn data into meaningful and actionable insights. You are curious, structured and proactive, and enjoy working collaboratively across functions to create value. You communicate clearly and thoughtfully, and can explain complex topics in a way that is easy for others to understand.
Other requirements
Experience in end-to-end supply chain management, such as distribution, inventory management or planning
Proven experience in data analysis across multiple systems (e.g. ERP, planning systems, BI tools)
Strong ability to translate data into relevant business insights
Hands-on experience with analytical tools and technologies (e.g. SQL, Python or similar)
Familiarity with modern data platforms or analytical environments (e.g. Databricks, Azure or similar)
Ability to work cross-functionally and connect data with business context
Experience working in global organizations and contributing to improvement or change initiatives
A university degree in Supply Chain, Business Administration, Engineering or a related field – or equivalent experience – is expected. Fluent English is required; additional languages are considered an advantage.
Location and other
This role is based in Örebro (Sweden), however, other Epiroc locations may also be considered. Occasional travel may be required.
We offer a hybrid workplace – a way of working that provides flexibility and promotes a healthy balance between professional and personal life.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 24th August 2026.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and screenings. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive, with transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager: Olof Remes-Berglund, olof.remes-berglund@epiroc.com
Recruitment Specialist: Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83015-44274153". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 25 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Jobbnummer
10018507