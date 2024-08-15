Junior HIL Developer within the Automotive Industry
2024-08-15
Did you recently graduate with a degree in mechatronics or electrical engineering and want to work with testing? One of our clients is now looking for a junior HIL developer with an interest in trouble shooting. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and work life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof careers!
Working as junior HIL Developer
One of our client within the automotive industry is now seeking for a junior HIL developer, who will work with develop HIL-rig platforms. The team develop and maintain the HIL-rigs on system level, but also provide HIL-rigs for component testing. Other task will be to work with route wires and configuration work. The team is small and you will be a part of an helpful environment.
To be a god fit for the position you should have:
Demonstrated HW and SW knowledge
IT knowledge, able to fix basic computer issues
Interest in electronics
Good analytical and troubleshooting skills
Support minded
Like to work in lab environment and to work hands-on
Working with simulation in Simulink and Matlab
PLC programming is a merit
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gothenburg starting after summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the customer.
Desired qualifications:
You are at the start of your career and have a bachelor/master within mechatronics or electrical engineering
Have an interest in testing
As a person you are a teamplayer and likes to work with problem solving
Good knowledge in English, both verbal and written
Has good knowledge in PLC programming
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
