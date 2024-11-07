Junior Growth Marketing Manager - Stockholm
Twigeo AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Twigeo AB i Stockholm
Who are we?
We are a passionate digital marketing agency that helps our clients to grow and scale their business, by combining our collective intelligence and experience when it comes to leveraging creative winners, implementing best practices and launching meticulous testing strategies that produce high performing ads. We're experts in the app growth space with capabilities in performance marketing, user acquisition, app store optimization, media planning, and creative strategy. With offices in the US, Sweden and Bulgaria, the international vibe is present.
The Opportunity
In your role as a Junior Growth Marketing Manager, you will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best growth marketers out there, and develop yourself and your skills in an international environment where knowledge sharing is emphasized and critical thinking is encouraged. You will work with world-leading brands and products, helping them acquire users & revenue via paid marketing. You will be supporting our growth marketing team and - further down the road - lead clients of your own.
What you'll do
Execute on strategy and tactics set by growth marketers to turn insights and decisions into actions.
Work tightly with growth marketers to learn, take part in strategy exercises and prepare for client meetings.
Structure, launch, optimize and iterate campaigns on channels such as Meta, Google (Search, Display, Video and App Campaigns), TikTok, Apple Search Ads, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest and many more.
Report on campaign performance, opportunities to improve marketing efforts and generate actionable insights to our clients.
Gather insights on creative performance to share with clients and marketing designers.
When feeling comfortable with the above: lead your own clients, collaborate cross-functionally between marketing, creative and analytics, and drive digital strategy with advice from senior growth marketers.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who is curious and eager to learn, has a can-do attitude and is self-motivated. You have a great ability to listen, communicate and collaborate, and you adapt to changing situations.You are passionate about marketing, you like numbers and the story they tell, and you get motivated by solving challenges and finding out the 'why' behind the data.You are familiar with structuring and analyzing data.
You have have 1-2 years experience within digital marketing, general marketing, business development or similar. Preferably you have some hands-on experience with digital marketing platforms such as Meta, Google Ads, etc. You have experience in stakeholder management and building trustful relationships.Experience working in a startup is a plus. We're a team that speaks many languages, but with English as the primary one:fluency in English, both spoken and written, is a must.
If this sounds like a good fit, we welcome your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Twigeo AB
(org.nr 556962-8620), https://twigeo.com/ Arbetsplats
Twigeo Kontakt
Petronella Larsson petronella@twigeo.com Jobbnummer
8999381